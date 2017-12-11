A handwritten card or small gift adds a personal touch to a festive table setting and will delight guests. Here’s how to do it...

Looking for Christmas place settings? Add a luxurious feel to your dining table with these gorgeous Christmas place settings that will create an elegant look that’s perfect for the festive season.

Natural touch

Bring the outdoors in with a whimsical setting inspired by winter walks. Seasonal foliage from the garden or florist, strewn along the centre of the table, makes a lovely alternative to a fabric table runner, while a ring of greenery around each plate creates the illusion of a lush, mossy place mat. Continue the theme with nature-motif place cards and gifts in little boxes, wrapped in beautiful marbled paper.

Keep it simple

Leaving a wood table uncovered, exposing the grainy surface, conjures up a relaxed feel. Dress with a garland of fir with seasonal berries and add pared-back place settings to balance the look. ‘Capture simple Scandi style with textured crockery and linen napkins,’ says Lois Vincent, home design manager at House of Fraser. ‘Name tags tied to pretty silver decorations can double up as party favours.’

Get the look

Buy now: Gray & Willow Stone dinnerware, from £8; Junipa Ella napkin, £15 for 4; star decoration, £8; red berry and pine cone garland, £32, all House of Fraser

Go for gold

This lavish look evokes the grandeur of country houses, with its luxe linens, elegant glassware and touches of antique gold. ‘Introduce elements from the British countryside, such as foliage reminiscent of hedgerows,’ says Craig Roman, head of visual merchandising at Dobbies. ‘Wildlife and garden-themed accessories complete the scheme, including partridge feathers, bird decorations and fruit.’

One for the kids

Little ones will love this playful place setting, complete with house-shaped gift boxes – perfect for hiding sweets and mini baubles. With excitement at an all-time high at this time of the year, we advise keeping your finest crockery for adult-only occasions. Instead, layer festive paper plates on top of everyday white china to achieve a seasonal feel, while minimising the risk of breakages!

Get the look

Buy now: Gift box and paper plate, similar from Talking Tables

All in the detail

An informal place setting can look just as chic as a more elaborate look. Mixing styles is key: here, patterns and plains in an array of textures are linked by a co-ordinating colour palette. The classic red, green and white scheme is complemented by a miniature evergreen centrepiece in a felt pot holder – there’s nothing like the smell of fresh spruce to get your guests into the Christmas spirit.

Feeling fruity

This sophisticated setting appeals to the senses as it smells as Christmassy as it looks. The scent of a clove-studded satsuma, teamed with twinkling tealights, creates an intimate mood. The fruit also makes a colourful statement amid a crisp all-white scheme. Silver cutlery adds simple elegance and a sprig of faux snowberries a decorative flourish, while an initialised bauble is a thoughtful favour.

Talk of the table

Glass cloches are everywhere at the moment and we love their nostalgic feel. If you fancy a change from traditional festive colours, you can’t beat rich jewel shades for an opulent look. Practise your calligraphy and tie handwritten names to the top with luxurious silk ribbon, and place a stylishly wrapped gift underneath as a personalised alternative to traditional crackers.

Twist on tradition

‘While red and green hues never go out of style at Christmas, our Winter Berry collection offers a modern twist on classic table settings, with frosted berry decorations and accessories in rustic wood or with metallic finishes,’ says Gary Birks, designer at Marks & Spencer. Recreate the look by embellishing the table with bowls of baubles, mini pine cones, elegant menus and fairy lights – those on invisible wires are our top tip for a sparkling table without clutter.

Get the look

Buy now: Bistro dinner plate, £6; side plate, £5; bowl, £5; tartan napkin, £15 for 4; berry picks, £5 for 3; pine cone candelabra, £45; pine cone candleholder, £17.50; wire lights, £9.50 for 80, all Marks & Spencer

Which Christmas place settings are your favourite?