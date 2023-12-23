How to fold a napkin into a bow – bring the bow trend to your Christmas table
Bows are the biggest trend of this Christmas season – and this is how you can easily make your napkin into one
Bows, bows, bows! They’re everywhere this season, from our Christmas trees to table decor and even our hair. Ribbons and bows are the hottest trend of this festive season and it’s just infiltrated another category as a bow napkin hack is enjoying much success on TikTok and Instagram.
This new way how to fold napkins for Christmas is not only right on trend and very stylish indeed, but also incredibly easy to execute. All you need is a cloth napkin and a napkin ring and you’re good to go.
So without further ado, this is how to fold a napkin into a bow this Christmas season for an easy Christmas table decoration idea.
How to fold a napkin into a bow
This week, John Lewis reported that #bows has racked up 1 billion views on TikTok and searches for ‘velvet ribbon’ on the John Lewis website are up by +125% compared to last year. And the retailer predicts that the bow trend will continue well into 2024.
‘I think the accessibility of bows and ease of use really makes them so popular as they can be used anywhere around the house to add a festive touch to celebrations,’ says Freddie Crowther, founder of Polkra. ‘Bows are beautiful, versatile decorations that can be incorporated into so many homeware and festive decorations, from gift wrapping and Christmas tree toppers.’
And while folding a napkin into the shape of a bow doesn’t have to be limited to just Christmas celebrations, we think it is perfect for it. As does TikToker Chantel Mila of @mama_mila_ who’s one of the few content creators that have shared a tutorial on how to make a bow napkin.
@mama_mila_ ♬ It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams
All you need to do is roll up the said napkin, fold the ends inwards to create a loose shape of a bow and then loop one side through the napkin ring, placing the ring in the middle. And voila! A visual tutorial (above) really makes it much easier to understand though.
‘Using napkins and a napkin ring to create bows for your place setting is a gorgeous way to enhance your dining table without the need of purchasing anything else,’ Freddie says of this budget Christmas table idea.
There are just a couple of things to keep in mind…
1. Choose the right napkin
Don’t attempt this with a paper napkin and pick the right napkin – that being square.
‘Always opt for a napkin that is square and made from fabric that holds its shape well such as linen or cotton,’ Freddie advises. ‘Napkins that are 45cm x 45cm are the perfect size, anything smaller and it'll be tricky to make them.’
2. Choose the right napkin ring
As the napkin ring is the centre and base of the bow that holds it all together, try to opt for one that’s on the wider side rather than a particularly skinny one. As for the design and materials, that is up to you, your taste and tablescape theme.
‘This is all about personal preference and whether you want the ring or napkin to sing. Whether you prefer classic silver, rustic wood or embellished designs, everything should elevate your final tablescape,’ Freddie concludes.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Bedding ideas for a guest room - create a cosy and stylish bedroom retreat for visitors
Make your guest room feel extra special with our bedding ideas for guest rooms – the trouble is guests might just not want to check out in the morning…
By Jennifer Morgan
-
How to keep calm when cooking Christmas dinner this year - experts share their tried-and-tested tricks
The only thing that should be steaming is the pudding…
By Andrea Childs
-
How to clean glasses – the ultimate step-by-step guide on how to clean cloudy glasses and make them sparkle
Air drying your glasses is key, according to cleaning experts
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Christmas table centrepiece ideas – 24 ways to create a festive focal point
Some simple but effective Christmas table centrepiece ideas are the perfect way to gather guests around the table for a festive feast, from wreaths and baubles to a modern floral display
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
9 Christmas dining room mistakes to avoid when hosting for the holidays
Ensure you are the hostess with the mostest come the festive season and steer clear of these dining room disasters
By Holly Walsh
-
Christmas table decoration ideas for decadent dinners and chic soirées
From personalised place settings to dramatic centrepieces, these ideas will get you prepped for the big day
By Holly Walsh
-
How to fold napkins for Christmas – creative ideas for festive napkins
Christmas napkin folding ideas to finish your table off in style
By Stephanie Durrant
-
Setting a Christmas table – a step by step guide to styling
If you're looking for a fresh twist on setting a Christmas table, you'll love our top tips
By Laurie Davidson
-
Christmas place settings to take your festive table to the next level
Get ready to impress family and friends with professional looking Christmas place settings for your Yuletide table this December
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Christmas dining room decor ideas – perfect backdrops for festive dinners
Use these Christmas dining room ideas to create on-trend, festive spaces to enjoy the holidays with family and friends this year
By Rebecca Knight
-
Christmas bauble display ideas – 10 ways to decorate your home
Baubles aren't just for trees - deck the halls, wreaths and tables with these creative Christmas bauble display ideas
By Tamara Kelly