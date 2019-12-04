Part of the joy of Christmas dinner is enjoying it in suitably festive surroundings. From your table to your mantelpiece to your overhead lights, there are plenty of ways to transform your everyday dining room into a festive wonderland with these Christmas dining room ideas.

See below for a whole host of Christmas dining room ideas that will help you make your Christmas dinner just that little bit more special.

Christmas dining room ideas

1. Create a festive splash in an open-plan living space

If you have an open plan living space you can still add an extra festive flourish in the dining area. Capitalise on the proximity to the Christmas tree and keep the rest of the decorations simple. A crystal reindeer as the table centrepiece and foliage over the mantlepiece keeps this space festive but elegant.

2. Keep the trimmings simple

Sometimes less is more, especially when it comes to hosting a laid-back rustic Christmas. Simple sprigs of seasonal foliage, crackers and a large bowl filled with baubles is just enough to set the scene without overpowering the table with decoration.

3. Tie in a colour scheme with bows on the back of chairs

Ribbons on the back of chairs are a simple and cost effective way to add a little pizzazz to the dining table come Christmas time. These are an easy way to tie your decorations into the existing colour scheme. Here a chocolate brown velvet ribbon perfectly compliments the beige walls.

4. Delight guests with a balloon display

While balloons might not be a typical Christmas decoration, if you have opted for a snow themed decor they are surprisingly effective decoration that will delight dinner guests. A combination of white pearlescent helium balloons and see-through ones filled with confetti add to the snowy effect. Attach a garland of stars instead of the typical balloon string to add to the magic.

5. Hang a centre-piece from the ceiling

Centre-pieces don’t need to be relocated to the table. Create a natural chandelier out of foraged foliate and hang above the dining room table for a naturally festive look. Finish the look with a relaxed tartan table cloth and old milk bottles with berries and roses scattered along the middle of the table

6. Put up a Christmas tree

If you are a family who prefers to open their presents after Christmas dinner, why not bundle all the festivities into the dining room. Decorate a real tree with paper lanterns and wooden decorations to match a rustic dining table covered with wooden tea light holders.

7. Fill a chandelier with foliage

Bring the outside in and decorating with seasonal foliage. We’re not just talking holly and mistletoe. Weave sprigs of pine and eucalyptus through chandeliers, on sideboards and along the table for a fresh and festive look.

8. Cast a rosy glow with scattered tea lights

A Christmas Eve dinner calls for demure and subtle lighting. Dim the bright overhead lights, and scatter tea lights in mismatched silver holders across the table and sideboard. Fairylights from a frosted Christmas tree will cast a warm glow over the dining table. Eucalyptus wreaths attached to the back of slate grey chairs with big white bows are the perfect finishing touch.

9. Take a break from tradition with red roses

If you want to create a splash on the dinner table a striking floral centerpiece will draw the eye, but remember to keep it low so your guests can see each other across the table. A bowl of poinsettias will always look festive and colourful. However, why not take a break from tradition and opt for a display of red roses.

10. Hang multiple wreaths over a mantlepiece

Wreaths aren’t just for the front door. Transform a chimney breast into a festive feature wall with three wreaths. In this dining room, rather than opting for a traditional red and green theme, more autumnal colours such as copper and amber have been used to compliment the existing room decor.

11. Create a Christmas scene on the mantelpiece

Sometimes only a jolly red will do when it comes to decorating for Christmas. Opt for a candy came red that will pop in your living room and bring a smile to adults and children alike. If you have a fireplace in your dining room, take full advantage of it by recreating a vibrant red Christmas village scene out of wooden decorations. Small lanterns spelling out Xmas on the table are a playful finishing touch.

