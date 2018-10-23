Bring a Nordic forest feel to your home with natural textures and the softest of fabrics

Create a woodland theme this festive season and embrace the Scandi style of decorating. Add forest finds, handmade decorations and soft, cosy fabrics to your home for a truly rustic Christmas.

1. Juxtapose with colour and styles

Mix a modern colour scheme with rustic accessories and furniture for an aesthetic that is contemporary yet cosy. Go that one step bolder by introducing heaps of jewel colours and mismatched patterns for an interesting look.

2. Stage a cosy outdoor spot

Take inspiration from wintry woodlands and country copses this season. With a nod to a more refined Nordic style, this look blends neat furnishings with painted and light-toned woods, wicker and woven textures. Style up a favourite bench as the perfect place to greet guests to your home. Add a snug stove or brazier and set out mulled drinks to keep the cold at bay.

3. Make your living room warm and cosy

Your living room is going to be your hibernation spot over the Christmas period, so make it as cosy as can be with sumptuous cable-knit blankets and cushions and soft faux fur throws. Drape a rustic pine cone garland along your mantelpiece and hang a star made from twigs on the chimney breast above.

4. Pair natural materials with neutral colours

Begin with a huge Christmas tree, add foliage to your mantelpiece and cabinets and hang hessian stockings. To accompany these natural textures, invest in a woolly rug and thick cable-knit blanket for the cosiest of Christmas living rooms.

5. Create an indoor woodland

Create a winter wonderland in your dining room this Christmas, with pine cones made into wreaths, mini Christmas trees and garlands. Stick to a neutral palette for your table settings, with a cream linen tablecloth and mink table runner. Hang white cardboard stars from your mirror and wooden deer silhouettes on the wall.

6. Create handmade gifts

Little brown gift boxes wrapped with strips of hessian and twine will not only look wonderful under your tree, they will make your loved ones feel extra special on Christmas Day.

7. Add snuggly sheepskin and faux fur

Create a luxurious laid-back living room by covering sofas, chairs and floors with sumptuous sheepskin and slouchy wool bean bags. Give the tree a frosted theme, light tea lights and ramp up the wood burner then snuggle down and wait for the sound of those jingle bells!

8. Make your own rustic table decorations

You don’t have to spend a fortune on Christmas decorations to achieve a rustic Christmas look. Go foraging for pine cones, spray some of them gold or silver, and display them proudly as your dining table centrepiece. Add some flickering candles and voila!

9. Go for all out cosiness

When it comes to rustic Christmas living rooms, you can never have too many soft and cosy textures, from your cushions and blankets to your rugs. In this room, even the armchair has been upholstered with snuggly cable-knit fabric. Go all out by adding a woolly stocking for Santa to fill with well-deserved goodies.

10. Remember your bedroom

Christmas need not be confined to your living room and dining room. Take the rustic theme into the bedroom, snuggling up under cosy blankets, with stockings and a pine cone garland hung at the end of the bed.

11. Hygge up your home

Stack up logs ready for night after night of toasty fires. Add a mini Christmas tree, some faux fur rugs and a couple of glasses of warming red wine for the ultimate hygge night in.

12. Coordinate colours

Rustic Scandi decorating isn’t only about neutral colours. Nordic Christmas decor can often be found in bright shades of red and blue. If you have a bold decorating scheme, coordinate your cosy throws, cushions and wrapping paper with those colours. The combination of white faux fur and red blankets looks just like Santa’s jacket!

13. Channel a modern Scandi vibe

Add a subtle Christmassy touch to your modern Scandi-style dining room with a mantelpiece garland with fairylights, a minimalist Christmas tree and a few simple tabletop decorations.

14. Deck the hall

Who says a wreath is only for the front door? Add some magic to your hallway with an indoor wreath and a winter village scene atop your console table.