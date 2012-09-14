Be inspired by an American black walnut kitchen

A combination of bespoke American black walnut cabinetry and eye-catching honed Marron Imperial marble worktops creates a breathtaking scheme in this well-equipped conservatory kitchen. The careful positioning of the island means that the garden can be seen while working in the kitchen.

Kim Vivian at Great British Kitchens & Interiors

Marks & Spencer

Glass-topped table

A glass-topped table, which seats four, fits into a semi-circular cut-out in the island. The comfortable eating area was created using a walnut cylindrical base with the top sitting on stainless-steel feet.

Great British Kitchens and Interiors
Bodum

Image credit: David Still

