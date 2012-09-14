A combination of bespoke American black walnut cabinetry and eye-catching honed Marron Imperial marble worktops creates a breathtaking scheme in this well-equipped conservatory kitchen. The careful positioning of the island means that the garden can be seen while working in the kitchen.
An induction hob has been built into a separate, curve-fronted unit so that it is possible to cook away from guests if they are seated at the island. An IO black glass extractor hood is a stylish addition.
Stripey bar stools go well with the American black walnut cabinetry, while white porcelain floor tiles keep the room light.
Built in to the floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, a bank of ovens, including a steam oven and a combination microwave, offers plenty of cooking options. The appliances are paired with a chic coffee machine and two smart warming drawers.
A glass-topped table, which seats four, fits into a semi-circular cut-out in the island. The comfortable eating area was created using a walnut cylindrical base with the top sitting on stainless-steel feet.
