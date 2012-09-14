A glass-topped table, which seats four, fits into a semi-circular cut-out in the island. The comfortable eating area was created using a walnut cylindrical base with the top sitting on stainless-steel feet.

Bespoke American Black walnut furniture

Great British Kitchens and Interiors

Glass tea press

Bodum

Looking for more kitchen inspiration? Take a look round our other kitchen tours for more ideas to steal, or keep up-to-date with all our latest tricks, tips and advice on Twitter and Facebook.