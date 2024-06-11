6 styling tips that will instantly elevate your garden room into a hotel-style conservatory

Say the word conservatory and you could be forgiven for conjuring images of undesirable structures that saw no place in a modern home and certainly weren’t places you’d want to spend time in. Today, however, these garden rooms are more likely to be beautiful builds that are highly atmospheric, helping to blur the lines between inside and out. Even when the weather isn’t playing ball, you can feel as though you’re experiencing the outdoors – and add in some considered conservatory design ideas and décor and your conservatory can be just as stylish (or more so!) as the rest of your home.

Hotels, especially those that are boutique or five-star, are renowned for having glorious garden rooms from which to enjoy their grounds, and it’s this sense of grandeur and comfort that we’re going to show you how to create.

More than just another living room or dining space, seize the opportunity to furnish your conservatory with luxurious furnishings and you’ll have your own hotel-style room with a view…

1. Upscale furniture

(Image credit: Neptune)

Your conservatory may not be the size of a hotel’s, but that doesn’t mean to say you can’t have the same look, with stylish furniture that gives your garden room flair.

Wicker, woven cane and rattan garden furniture are all good, durable choices, which work well under the sun’s hot glare in summer and all year round. Look for chairs that come with cushions as you’ll want something comfortable if you’re to enjoy your space for a few hours at a time.

2. Window treatments

(Image credit: Hillarys)

Renowned for being hot in the summer and cold in the winter, conservatories can suffer from the glare of direct sunlight in summer and draughts in colder months, which is why a good conservatory blind ideas are so important. Opt for blinds designed to reduce heat loss, and minimise light when you want it, and that come with electric and smart options so you can adjust them at the touch of a button.

3. Durable flooring

(Image credit: Bridgman)

As with any room, your conservatory deserves to have a floor that’s attractive and comfortable underfoot, but it will also need to be resistant to temperature changes, direct sunlight and moisture. Laminate, vinyl and engineered wood are all resilient conservatory flooring options, while having a large rug underfoot can help to cosy up your large glassed room.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Efficient lighting

(Image credit: Crucial Trading)

Having a room with so much glazing means there are limitations to where you place lighting, however, if you want your space to be usable once the sun goes down it’s an important factor.

Make use of a pitched roof by hanging a chandelier or pendant light so it’s high enough to not be in the way, and supplement your lighting with floor and table lamps. If you have an orangery or sunroom with a solid wall, then wall lights can also help diffuse light throughout the space.

5. House plants

(Image credit: Future PLC / James Merrell)

Turn your conservatory into a lush leafy retreat with lots of plants to blur the lines between indoors and out. You’ll need to make sure plants are tough, as temperatures in conservatories can vary from day to night, and they look best when grouped together for interest. Go for contrasting leaf shapes and sizes, with a few oversized tropical-look plants such as palms.

6. Soft furnishings

(Image credit: Future PLC / Nick Pope)

To truly give your conservatory a big dose of hotel style, you need plush soft furnishings to bring it to life. From textured rugs and chunky throws to cushions in different materials, colours and patterns, create a considered room design that’s inviting and helps soften the scheme, making it a joy to spend time in and enjoy the views outside.

Get the look

Now sit back and enjoy your luxurious conservatory in peace.