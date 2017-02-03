Be inspired by this light-filled country home in Wales

14 images

‘This house was originally built for my great uncle and aunts back in the 1960s, and I like the idea that it’s still in our family today,’ says the owner. She and her husband bought it from her elderly great aunt about six years ago. They had been living in a nearby town at the time, but had always imagined themselves moving to the country once their sons had left school.

The peace and tranquillity of the location were a big draw, but the house had been empty for a while and the couple were concerned that it needed complete modernisation. However, that didn’t put them off and they were confident that they could transform it.

There was a huge amount of work to be done, starting with basics like fitting brand-new windows, connecting the gas, installing central heating and rewiring. ‘The rewiring was probably the worst part,’ say the owners. ‘There was dust everywhere and when we saw the rooms with the walls chiselled out, the scale of our challenge really hit home.’ Not long after, though, once the replastering got underway, they could finally see the house starting to take shape.

Renovating their home has really helped the owners to develop their own look. In turn, that has encouraged them to build up their online business, Hugsandhearts.co.uk, making and selling all sorts of pretty and personalised gifts. ‘We knew moving here would mean a different lifestyle for us and working from home suits us perfectly,’ they say. ‘Living somewhere that has belonged in our family since it was built is a lovely thought, too.’

This house tour originally appeared in Style at Home, February 2017