Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's Tuscan townhouse they bought for €2 is for sale on Rightmove

The Tuscany townhouse recently renovated by Amanda Holden and Alan Carr in the duo's hit BBC series, Amanda & Alan's Italian Job, is currently up for sale on Rightmove and has topped the list as the site's most viewed home in February.

If you know us, you'll know we love a good renovation project as much as the next person, especially if some of our favourite TV stars are involved. However, we must say that the Britain's Got Talent judge and comedian have outdid themselves in the recent restoration of this 17th-century 3-floor townhouse. In fact, we think we might even prefer it to Amanda and Alan's Sicily house from the previous series.

Hidden away in the hills of Tuscany, Italy, you now have a chance to snap up the stunning home for yourself should you so desire. Or, if like us, you're just keen to have a nosy around at any house tour opportunity, believe us when we say you won't be disappointed at its stunning interior details.

(Image credit: BBC/Voltage TV/Christian Vermaak)

Rightmove's most viewed home in February 2024

The two-bed and two-bathroom townhouse spanning three floors is currently for sale on Rightmove for €220,000 – which is approximately £187,300. Nestled right in the heart of the village of Fornovolasco, the home overlooks the Turrite di Petrosciana river, boasting magnificent views of the rapids and surrounding mountains. Needless to say, it's a nature lover's dream.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

As we mentioned, the 155-square-meter house is spread across three levels. The first floor features a bright hallway and stairwell which leads down to the property's dedicated wine cellar, decorated in large foliage and ambient lighting – perfect for cosying up a small space.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

The second floor features a newly built open-plan kitchen, furnished with a central Carrara marble breakfast island, a fully functioning wood-burning fireplace and classic design features including original ceiling beams and period tiles. As a result, what we have is a gorgeous mix of a traditional kitchen and a farmhouse kitchen, sporting a modern rustic look.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

From the kitchen, there is also direct access to the balcony and garden, which has undergone tremendous landscaping using terraced garden ideas to turn the slope into a place to sit in spring and summer.

This outdoor area includes a herb garden and seating area for al fresco dinner parties all spring and summer long, all while providing awe-inspiring views of the river and mountains.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

As well as the open-plan cooking area and outdoor space, there is also a beautiful living room boasting original wooden flooring and similar period features such as the ceiling beams and statement living room wall panelling idea in an on-trend forest green to bring a pop of colour to the room.

And, for even more entertaining fun, adjacent to the living area is a home cinema area which is nothing less than perfect for those cosy nights in hosting family and friends.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

Lastly, the third floor is where you'll find the two double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The first bedroom, designed by Amanda, is a sophisticated dream, and in our opinion, embodies the judge's interior tastes with the use of bold bedroom wall panelling idea and statement patterns with the headboard and cushions. In fact, this is something we've seen come to fruition in her daughter's bedroom makeover, where she nailed clashing patterns.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

Better yet, Amanda's bedroom boasts a private ensuite bathroom, adorned in a seriously maximalist mural, chestnut beams, gold resin flooring, a resin bathtub, and feature stone walls, finished off with a statement bathroom lighting idea that she picked up from a secondhand market, to create a visually harmonious space that is both striking and equally relaxing.

If you were ever curious to know what a luxurious bathroom looks like, consider this your textbook definition.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

The second bedroom, designed by Alan, is a more pared-back and traditional take on a calming bedroom idea, utilising a softer and airier bedroom colour scheme comprising off-white, dusty pinks, and light greens, and incorporating the use of houseplants and dark wood interior for a natural feel.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

Alan's bathroom, on the other hand, is more on the simpler side of the spectrum with a more neutral and monochromatic bathroom colour scheme but is still equally as stylish. The space features a beautiful mural – something to consider adding to your bathroom wall ideas – original period detailing, a stone hand basin, as well as wonderful views from the windows.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

All in all, one word we have for the entire 3-floor Tuscany house is stunning.

Commenting on the data, Rightmove's property expert, Tim Bannister, says, 'Amanda and Alan's recent Tuscany renovation tops the list of most viewed homes this month, which speaks volumes about our interest in restoration projects. Not only did their completed project go straight onto Rightmove, but we also saw a spike in searches for the areas where it was filmed, as people imagined what living in Tuscany or perhaps taking on their own renovation project might be like.'

The duo's knack for renovation and interior design only continues to grow throughout the progression of each series, so much so that it's already got us itching for their next project. Having seen the inside for ourselves, it's no wonder this property was the most viewed home on Rightmove in February.