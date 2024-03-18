Colour and patterned textiles have brought this traditional Georgian farmhouse to life

Overlooking open fields of prime Lincolnshire growing country, this Georgian farmhouse has proven to be the ideal home to showcase the owner's bright wall art ideas and beautiful array of unique textiles and raise her young family.

The owner is Chloe Jonason, who runs her eponymous interior design business from the property, creating bespoke homeware and furnishings from the ethically sourced textiles she finds worldwide.

Originally built in the early 1800s, and extended over the years, the home has light-filled rooms filled with a cornucopia of colourful pieces – one of the many ways to add pattern to a home.

There’s plenty of space for Chloe’s treasured collections of one-off antique textiles, including suzanis, kantha quilts and silk lampshades, which give the home a wonderfully modern, bohemian vibe.

‘I loved the house as soon as I saw it. It was in great condition, with beautifully proportioned rooms, bespoke joinery, and lovely brass fixtures and fittings already in place, and a walled garden. So when we bought the house in 2016, we were lucky to get straight to the fun, decorating stage,’ says Chloe

Pattern mix

(Image credit: Chloe Jonason Interiors/Alice Waite/ Rachel Smith)

Personality and colour spill out from every room in the home. ‘My approach to interiors is to be brave: don’t be afraid to mix pattern and colour,’ explains Chloe. ‘I love to display an eclectic collection of objects to reflect my personality.’

Her home is like a lesson in how to work clashing patterns and the boho living room is a perfect example of this.

(Image credit: Chloe Jonason Interiors/ Alice Waite/ Rachael Smith)

Aside from throws, cushions and other vintage textiles and accessories, an interesting mix of artwork lines the walls as a gallery wall idea and groupings of ceramics add shape and texture to cosy corners. The overall look is one of effortless warmth and singular flair.

‘I try to include textured things in gallery walls, such as mirrors, reliefs and sculptures, to mix it up. An affordable framer makes it do-able,’ says Chloe.

Embellished window treatments

(Image credit: Chloe Jonason Interiors/ Alice Waite / Rachael Smith)

Chloe's training in making curtains and blinds, and in upholstery, gave her a head start with the internal refurbishment. Throughout the space, beautifully finished window treatments and soft furnishings grace the rooms. She demonstrates the interior design potential of curtains with interesting embellishments, such as these tassel tops.

Colourful children's bedrooms

(Image credit: Chloe Jonason / Alice Waite/ Rachael Smith)

The bunk bed and dressing table painted in Calke Green Estate Eggshell by Farrow & Ball create a strong base for the pretty soft furnishings in her daughter's bedroom. This is an easy children's room idea to recreate.

The gingham blind is echoed by a smaller print for the bunk bed curtains and is softened by florals.

(Image credit: Chloe Jonason/ Alice Waite / Rachael Smith)

In her son's room, she painted a pelmet stencil around the top of the wall as a bedroom paint idea for a fun circus-inspired theme.

In keeping with the theme, is a lion rug and bold, big-top-style striped curtain fabric. The walls are painted in Charlotte’s Locks from Farrow & Ball

Fabrics in the kitchen

(Image credit: Chloe Jonason / Alice Waite/ Rachael Smith)

Chloe has added her signature pops of colour in the dining area of the long, thin kitchen, too, with a Kantha quilt used as a tablecloth and an eclectic mix of cushions contrasting with a striped blind.

She also upcycled an old bench with Cooks Blue paint from Farrow & Ball.

The overall effect softens this otherwise purely functional space making it cosier and more welcoming.

Throughout her home, Chloe's love of vintage textiles shines through. ‘The fact that no one item is the same makes them all the more special,’ she says. ‘They are so rich with history.’