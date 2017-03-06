Take a look around this stunning 400-year-old home in Derbyshire

12 images

Bringing a 400-year-old house into the modern age is no mean feat, but that's exactly what the owners of this gorgeous rural property have done

The owners had always loved Derbyshire and wanted to live in the countryside. They liked one particular village, but not much went up for sale there, especially with land. Then a house on the outskirts of the village with a large garden came onto the market. ‘We were thrilled,’ say the couple.

At first glance, the property wasn’t too appealing. ‘We’d always liked Victorian houses with high ceilings,’ the pair explain. ‘We hadn’t seen ourselves in a cottage. Nevertheless, we warmed to the place when we visited it. We just had one of those moments and thought, this is it!’

The family moved in and began a programme of building work that took two years. ‘As the house is one long series of rooms with the kitchen in the middle, we could live on one side and have work done on the other,’ they say. ‘But it was still hard living with the builders for an extended period of time.’

The house was generally in good condition, although the decor was not to the owners’ tastes. Changes had been made in the 1970s – including the addition of a conservatory, which they weren’t keen on. ‘Our aim was to take the house back as far as we could to what it would have been like originally.’

This house tour originally appeared in Country Homes & Interiors, March 2017