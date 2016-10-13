Take a look around this cheerful seaside flat

The owner of this elegant Regency flat in Brighton had been saving up for a home since she was 18 years old. She had made several attempts to buy a property, but all fallen through. But when she walked into the top floor flat of this stunning building she felt like she belonged.

‘The flat is in the perfect location,’ says the owner. ‘Close to the train station and near the city centre but positioned on a quiet street.’

As much as she loved the flat, the owner was faced with several weeks of getting the flat looking how she wanted. All the rooms needed to be repainted and, with such high ceilings, this was a time-consuming task! Luckily friends came to her rescue and the owner’s mother was also able to pass on ideas for creating room schemes to make the most of the spacious living room and bedroom.

Living room
Living room

A neutral colour scheme has replaced the old lilac painted walls in this light-filled room and a pale grey sofa is livened up with brightly coloured cushions. The owner looked around for individual pieces of furniture, such as this hairpin coffee table which she commissioned directly from the makers, and the geometric patterned rug which adds a softer touch.

Similar coffee table
Not on the High Street
Similar rug
The Rug Seller

Galley kitchen
Galley kitchen

Slimline units replaced the tired old cabinets in the kitchen and are topped off with a simple wooden worktop. Bespoke open shelving above makes a great alternative to wall cupboards especially in a narrow room, as this helps to create a more spacious feel. As a keen cook who likes to entertain regularly, the owner can easily reach crockery, glassware and cooking ingredients.

Pendant lights
Heal’s
Kettle
KitchenAid

Dining area
Dining area

Keen to add her own personality, the owner searched for unique pieces and was delighted to come across this 1960s Formica table in a flea market. It fits perfectly at one end of the living room creating a cosy dining area that is complemented by the vintage chairs, which have been upcycled in a vibrant pink shade.

Similar candleholder
MiaFleur
Similar floorstanding lamp
Made

