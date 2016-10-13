Take a look around this cheerful seaside flat

The owner of this elegant Regency flat in Brighton had been saving up for a home since she was 18 years old. She had made several attempts to buy a property, but all fallen through. But when she walked into the top floor flat of this stunning building she felt like she belonged.
‘The flat is in the perfect location,’ says the owner. ‘Close to the train station and near the city centre but positioned on a quiet street.’
As much as she loved the flat, the owner was faced with several weeks of getting the flat looking how she wanted. All the rooms needed to be repainted and, with such high ceilings, this was a time-consuming task! Luckily friends came to her rescue and the owner’s mother was also able to pass on ideas for creating room schemes to make the most of the spacious living room and bedroom.
Regency exterior
When it came to furnishing the flat, the owner was starting from scratch. She began searching online and slowly built up a collection of designer-looking items at bargain prices. ‘Shopping around for the best deals helped to give my home a really unique feel.’
Entrance hall
A stylish entrance hall is a great advantage in a one-bedroom flat where storage is limited. A simple peg rail makes a handy place to keep coats and bags, while a sleek mirror contrasts with the white walls.
Similar wooden mirror
John Lewis
Living room
A neutral colour scheme has replaced the old lilac painted walls in this light-filled room and a pale grey sofa is livened up with brightly coloured cushions. The owner looked around for individual pieces of furniture, such as this hairpin coffee table which she commissioned directly from the makers, and the geometric patterned rug which adds a softer touch.
Similar coffee table
Not on the High Street
Similar rug
The Rug Seller
Galley kitchen
Slimline units replaced the tired old cabinets in the kitchen and are topped off with a simple wooden worktop. Bespoke open shelving above makes a great alternative to wall cupboards especially in a narrow room, as this helps to create a more spacious feel. As a keen cook who likes to entertain regularly, the owner can easily reach crockery, glassware and cooking ingredients.
Pendant lights
Heal’s
Kettle
KitchenAid
Gold splashback
With new hi-gloss units in place, the owner also wanted to include a metallic element in the room so chose a splashback of gold mosaic tiles for wow factor. The tiles also help to reflect light around the room.
Mosaic tiles
Compare Tiles
Dining area
Keen to add her own personality, the owner searched for unique pieces and was delighted to come across this 1960s Formica table in a flea market. It fits perfectly at one end of the living room creating a cosy dining area that is complemented by the vintage chairs, which have been upcycled in a vibrant pink shade.
Bedroom
In contrast to the rest of the flat, the owner chose a green palm leaf wallpaper for the bedroom walls to create an unexpected tropical look! The elegant glazed wardrobe provides plenty of storage and the sheepskin throw adds to the cosy look.
Wallpaper
Rockett St George
Sheepskin throw
Ebay
Vintage dressing table
As a fan of the vintage look, the owner searched for pieces that would lend a quirky, individual style. This dressing table started life as a sewing machine table and has been given a new lease of life. The metal green stool continues the industrial look.
Mirror
England at Home
Similar stool
Cult Furniture
Bathroom
The bathroom was given a quick update with a coat of blue paint, a gilt mirror and a traditional shower fitting. The bath panel had seen better days, so was removed to give the bath a freestanding look.
Similar metro tiles
Topps Tiles
Shower fitting
Victorian Plumbing