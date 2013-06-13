Wander through this Modernist-inspired lakeside home

Built into the hillside, the house has terraces positioned at ground floor level and on the first floor to catch the sun at all times of the day. The house was devised for the landscape, says the owner. Everything was taken into consideration, from the direction of the wind to the position of the sunrise, to design a house that is impeccably engineered. The owners’ renovation was more of an update, as they did not want to harm the architectural integrity of the house. We wanted to keep it unpretentious but comfortable and relaxing.
Exterior
Exterior doors and windows
The house was stripped back to its bare bones so the wiring and plumbing could be updated. The internal layout was then reinstated using superior and more up-to-date materials. A carpenter was commissioned to make new doors and windows to a design that was sympathetic to the original exterior.
Breakfast terrace
Folding doors were installed to open up the entrance hall to one of several terraces that surround the house. Now the owners can enjoy the morning sunshine.
Tambao daybed
Dining area
Set on one side of the vast open-plan living space, the dining area is well defined by its substantial wood table and the bold, black pendant lights.
Bigfoot TA04 table
Antonio Citterio dining chairs
Moooi Non Random lights
Staircase
The owners decided to replace the old wood staircase with a glass one to make the most of the lakeside light and the vast open space that dominates the heart of the home.
Antonio Citterio chaise longue
Living room fireside
The vast expanse of bare stone wall – a striking remnant of the original 1970s design – dominates and helps to emphasise the cavernous space that is the living room. An open fire, and discreetly hidden central heating, warms the vast room for, as the owner says, the altitude here means that the winters are pretty cold and snowy. Even in summer, it can get quite chilly in the evenings.
Silk rug
Living room and main terrace
As the sun moves round the building, it fills the living room with different intensities of light. In the evening the lights of the villages on the other side of the lake can be seen through the glazed walls that lead out on to the main terrace.
Antonio Citterio chaise longue
Landing
In renovating the house, the owners made certain that plenty of bare wood and stone was used so the original aesthetic of the 1970s design remained in place.
Bedroom
The owners sited the main bedroom to take advantage of the fabulous lake view, which can be seen as comfortably from the bed as it can from the window. The open fire is another essential but luxurious addition.
Intervallum sofa
Main terrace
A glass balustrade with no metal hand rail ensures that the sweeping views of the lake remain uninterrupted.
Similar garden furniture
Gardens
The trees that shade the steps leading to the swimming pool were all planted by the owners father. They help to cultivate the otherwise entirely barren slope he had bought to build on.
Swimming pool
The swimming pool was remodelled at the same time as the house and gardens.
