Wander through this Modernist-inspired lakeside home

Built into the hillside, the house has terraces positioned at ground floor level and on the first floor to catch the sun at all times of the day. The house was devised for the landscape, says the owner. Everything was taken into consideration, from the direction of the wind to the position of the sunrise, to design a house that is impeccably engineered. The owners’ renovation was more of an update, as they did not want to harm the architectural integrity of the house. We wanted to keep it unpretentious but comfortable and relaxing.

Exterior doors and windows

The house was stripped back to its bare bones so the wiring and plumbing could be updated. The internal layout was then reinstated using superior and more up-to-date materials. A carpenter was commissioned to make new doors and windows to a design that was sympathetic to the original exterior.

Image credit: Mark Luscombe-Whyte
Dining area

Set on one side of the vast open-plan living space, the dining area is well defined by its substantial wood table and the bold, black pendant lights.

Bigfoot TA04 table
Philipp Mainzer at Viaduct
Antonio Citterio dining chairs
Maxalto B&B Italia at Campbell Watson
Moooi Non Random lights
Occa-Home

Image credit: Mark Luscombe-Whyte
Living room fireside

The vast expanse of bare stone wall – a striking remnant of the original 1970s design – dominates and helps to emphasise the cavernous space that is the living room. An open fire, and discreetly hidden central heating, warms the vast room for, as the owner says, the altitude here means that the winters are pretty cold and snowy. Even in summer, it can get quite chilly in the evenings.

Silk rug
Stepevi

Image credit: Mark Luscombe-Whyte
Living room and main terrace

As the sun moves round the building, it fills the living room with different intensities of light. In the evening the lights of the villages on the other side of the lake can be seen through the glazed walls that lead out on to the main terrace.

Antonio Citterio chaise longue
Aram Store

Image credit: Mark Luscombe-Whyte

