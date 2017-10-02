No appliance is coveted quite like a range cooker. For many, it’s treated as another member of the family, and in return it faithfully turns out tasty dishes year after year. You just can’t help but feel drawn to a range – whether the model you choose is the ultimate in modern technology in a colour hot off the catwalk, or a traditional heat-generating cooker in Wedgwood Blue or Racing Green that entices everyone from Grandad to the dog. A seven-course tasting menu? Meat and two veg? Beans and fish fingers? There’s a range cooker out there for you whatever you like to cook. We’ve spent hours researching to find one that’s the perfect match for your cooking (and sense of) style. Best under £1000 Belling Cookcentre 90DFT range cooker Revamped and back with a sizzle is Belling’s Cookcentre, based on the brand’s archived ‘Cookcenter’ from 1997. This time it’s a beautiful blend of modern design, spacious cavities and robust build quality, all at a price that won’t bust the budget. Opt for the dual-fuel model and you’ll be able to whip up tasty stir-fries on its 4kW wok burner, plenty of pizza and cake in the 91-litre tall oven and gooey cheese-on-toast under the grill. Dimensions H900 x W900 x D600mm Cooktop 5 x gas burners Ovens 2 x fan ovens, grill Key features Easy clean enamel interior, slow cook and defrost functions, Maxi-clock programmer

Buy Now: Belling Cookcentre 90DFT range cooker, £899.99, Argos



Best for families

Stoves Richmond 1100Ei range cooker

A hard-working yet flexible range cooker is a must for busy households, and this Richmond model will tick a lot of boxes. It boasts an A-rating for energy, making it cheaper to run than its power-guzzling cousins, as well as a keep-warm function so even late arrivals can have a hot dinner. A pan overheat function means that distractions don’t result in burnt food. Not so keen on the Champagne finish? It’s also available in black, and in seven further colours – hello, hot pink! – from selected retailers.

Dimensions H900 x W1096 x D600mm Cooktop 5 x induction zones Ovens 1 x multifunction, 1 x fan oven, 1 x slow cook oven, grill Key features Easy-clean enamel interior, telescopic runners, intensive bake, defrost function, child lock

Buy Now: Stoves Richmond 1100Ei range cooker, £2,679.02, Currys



Best for keen cooks

Rangemaster Encore Deluxe 110 dual-fuel range cooker

Combining several of Rangemaster’s most popular features, the Encore Deluxe has everything you need to cook up a storm, whether you love entertaining or fancy yourself the next Bake-Off champ. As well as a deluxe slide-out grill and a dedicated bread-proving drawer, you’ll find an impressive gas hob that has five burners plus a multi-zone griddle – perfect for healthy seared steaks, bacon, burgers and fish.

Dimensions H905 x W1092 x D608mm Cooktop 5 x gas burners Ovens 1 x multifunction, 1 x fan oven, grill, proving drawer Key features Catalytic and enamel oven interiors, defrost function, multifunction oven, 3.5kW multi-ring burner

Buy Now: Rangemaster Encore Deluxe 110 range cooker, £2,099, Stoves Are Us



Best for small spaces

Everhot 60 range cooker in Dusky Pink

If you love the range look but can’t spare the room, Everhot’s mini model is a great way to combine traditional good looks with cooking capacity. Unlike similar heat-storage cookers, it doesn’t require a flue and is plug-and-play – simply power it with a 13amp socket. Even better, it’ll still fit into a standard 60cm cooker space despite including two ovens and a grill.

Dimensions H970 x W598 x D600mm Cooktop Electric hot plate and simmer plate Ovens 2 (top functions as grill) Key features Eco mode, separate control box, mild steel cavities

Find a stockist: Everhot 60 range cooker, £4,995



Best for modern kitchens

Britannia RC-9TI-QL Q-Line induction hob range cooker

With its simple, chunky handles, clean lines and sleek induction cooktop, this range is the perfect fit for a chic contemporary kitchen. It’s not just a pretty face, either. The main nine-function oven has a unique quick-start feature, so you can throw a meal together in a hurry and start cooking it straightaway. Next door, the smaller cavity features a rotisserie for melt-in-the-mouth meat.

Dimensions H915 x W895 x D600mm Cooktop 5 x induction zones Ovens 2 x (both multifunction with grill) Key features Rotisserie, quick start pre-heating (left oven only), enamel liners, removable oven doors and inner glass

Buy now: Britannia RC-9TI-QL Q-Line induction hob range cooker, £2,699, John Lewis

Best for smart features

Smeg CPF9GPYW Portfino 90cm dual-fuel range cooker



It’s not just the luscious colour pop shades that make the Portofino ultra-desirable. It’s also Smeg’s most high-tech cooker, with 12 different functions (including defrost, rising and Sabbath) and pyrolytic cleaning. Want to up the hi-tech factor even more? This one has gas burners, but you could go for the version with an energy-efficient induction top.

Perfect for whipping up a feast for friends, the single oven also provides a versatile 115 litres net capacity, and has three fans to keep the temperature inside degree-perfect.

Dimensions H890-920 x W898 x D600mm Cooktop 6 x gas burners Ovens 1 x multifunction with grill Key features Rotisserie kit, telescopic rails, 12 functions, 20 automatic programmes, closed-door grilling, enamel interior

Buy Now: Smeg CPF9GPYW Portfino 90cm dual-fuel range cooker, £2,399, AO



Best for colour co-ordinating

Steel Cucine Ascot 100 range cooker



None of the off-the-peg range cookers fitting into your kitchen colour scheme? You haven’t met Steel’s Ascot. As well as being able to specify its standard colours of gloss black, cream, anthracite, burgundy and stainless steel, it’s also available in limited edition Le Creuset shades of amethyst, mineral blue, cotton and sisal. Even the traditional knobs can be swapped for brass, nickel, gold or stainless steel finishes, plus it’s available in a choice of four hob configurations.

Dimensions H945 x W998 x D655mm Cooktop 4 x brass gas burners (one wok) and a fry top Ovens Three Key features Rotisserie, telescopic runners, pizza stone, deep tray trivet, enamelled cavities

Make an enquiry: Steel Cucine Ascot 100 solid door range cooker, from £3,850

