The Fridgescaping trend has TikTok putting photo frames in fridges - but there is a smarter (and safer) option
When it comes to food, can we afford to put style over substance?
If you’ve been on TikTok over the past few weeks then we’re sure you’ve seen the latest viral home trend - fridgescaping, and this trend is more extravagant than how to oranagise a fridge.
The viral trend has seen creators deck out the inside of their fridges with gorgeous baskets, vases of flowers, antiques, fairy lights and even photo frames.
Putting a fresh bunch of flowers in your fridge feels extravagant and honestly, slightly unnecessary. But you can’t deny the results look impressive. This whimsical trend is truly taking organising your fridge to the next level.
But is fridgescaping all it’s cracked up to be? The experts think not…
@stephaniehannablog ♬ why is this lowkey famous - 🎄🍂
What is Fridgescaping?
I feel like I’ve seen it all now. From a Lord of the Rings-inspired fridge which includes fresh flowers, faux candles and plenty of wooden boxes to a spooky Beetlejuice fridge which housed a decorative coffin and a handbook for the recently deceased, this trend is not afraid of going bold.
There doesn't seem to be any focus on storage either. We love smart kitchen storage hacks but this trend is more focused on the eye. But one TikTok stuck out to me in particular by creator @lynziliving who has created 'Fridgerton'. That’s right, a fridgescape inspired by Bridgerton. With china plates and and even an ornate china box, the fridge is like something out of a fairy tale. She even has framed photographs of regency era paintings.
@lynziliving ♬ Bridgerton (Theme) - The Theme System
What are the risks of Fridgescaping?
It's a bit of a no-brainer but this extreme fridgscaping trend takes up a lot of space in a fridge, where space is already at a premium, but to mention it can also be unhygienic.
‘Fridges are designed to store food safely, and while decorating them may look appealing, it can introduce a range of food safety issues. Items like flowers, mirrors, and wicker baskets aren't intended for the cold, humid environment of a fridge and can easily bring bacteria or other contaminants into direct contact with your food,’ says Mimi Morley, senior recipe development manager for HelloFresh.
‘One of the biggest concerns is the potential for cross-contamination. Fresh flowers, for instance, might carry pesticides or dirt, and wicker baskets can trap moisture, making them prone to mould. This can spread bacteria to fresh produce or dairy products, increasing the risk of foodborne illness.’
How to fridgescape safely
While we wouldn't advice following this extreme fridgescaping trend, you can still beautify your fridge in a way that is safe and maximise space in your fridge.
It may not be literal bells and whistles, but Allen Civlak, Kitchen Expert at Mary’s Kitchen Flour Sack Towels believes a well-organised fridge can still be aesthetically pleasing.
‘Focus on organising your fridge in a way that makes it easy to access and monitor food items. Use clear, food-safe containers for storing leftovers and ingredients, and avoid overloading the shelves with unnecessary items,’ he says.
‘Ensure that your fridge’s air vents are unobstructed, allowing for even cooling throughout. Avoid placing non-food items in the fridge, especially those that could block airflow or introduce contaminants.
‘If you want to add a touch of style to your kitchen, focus on decorating the exterior of your fridge or other areas where safety isn’t compromised. Magnetic decals, kitchen towels, or aesthetically pleasing storage solutions can add personality without risking your health.’
It may not be as exciting as filling your fridge with ornate decorations, but when it comes to food safety, it can only be substance over style.
Try it yourself
Keep the frames to the outside of your fridge with these pretty magnets
Clear storage is the only fridgescaping trend we can endorse as both practical and pretty.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
