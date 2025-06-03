'Probably the best £5 I’ve ever spent' – shoppers are raving about Dunelm's super affordable no-drill blackout blind, and it's easy to see why
The budget-friendly solution to lighter mornings
I have an east-facing bedroom, and in the UK, dawn is around 4 am throughout June. For me, that's *early*, and it means I wake up way before I've had enough sleep during the summer months.
To beat the all-day yawning that ensues as a result, I've been scouring the high street for blackout blinds I can install quickly, easily, and affordably, and I've just found a solution that reviewers with similar woes to mine are raving about.
The best part? Dunelm's Temporary Blackout Blind is not only super easy to fit, but it also costs just £5.
This easy-fit blackout blind can be installed in just a few minutes with no tools.
Unlike a regular blackout roller blind, this budget-friendly design requires no drilling or holes in the wall, so there's no stress of figuring out how to fit a blackout blind.
Instead, the temporary blackout solution is made of pleated paper, which can be cut to size to suit any window. Then it's simply a case of peeling the backing off the sticky strip at the top of the blind and sticking it to the window frame.
That makes it perfect for someone like me who isn't as confident as they could be with a drillset, or for those of us who rent and need a blackout solution that won't risk our rental deposit by making holes in the wall.
Plus, it's the ideal speedy solution for any of us who need a fast blackout solution to get sleep patterns back on track asap during the summer months. And did I mention it's only £5?!
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
'The blinds are amazing, easy to cut to size, easy to fit, and absolutely block out the light,' says one 5-star reviewer on the Dunelm website. 'They are made of paper but are genius for short-term use.'
'Had up for a few weeks now to stop bright mornings from waking me,' says another reviewer, 'would recommend; especially for the price.'
'Probably the best £5 I’ve ever spent!' raves another happy shopper. 'I can’t tell you how much easier I am sleeping because of them.'
Like me, owners are also finding a wide range of uses for this super affordable blackout solution.
'This blind was bought so I could move into my house before my ordered blinds were fitted,' shares one reviewer. 'Waiting 17 weeks for shutters to be made for our brand new house seemed a nightmare until I found these,' echoes another.
Whilst others have found the blind to be a simple temporary solution to help little ones sleep better during the lighter mornings.
'Purchased for when my grandson stays over during the summer', shares one happy customer. 'Great blind, easy to install, for baby’s bedroom during summer months,' says another.
A couple of reviewers do mention that the blinds can be fiddly to roll up in the morning, and another raises the question of why the clips (that hold the blind up when it's not in use) are white rather than black to match the blind itself. A very good point!
A third mentions the downside of using an adhesive to hold a blind up, saying that when the Dunelm Blackout Temporary Pleated Blind was removed, it left residue on the window frame that needed to be removed with white spirit.
However, personally, I've reached a stage of tiredness where those minor niggles are compromises I'm very willing to accept in order to get more some zzz's! Like one reviewer says, investing a fiver to get a couple more hours' sleep every morning seems like a very good deal to me!
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Aldi is bringing back its £39.99 sellout bladeless fan — and it’s £30 cheaper than Lidl’s almost-identical alternative
Missed out on Aldi’s bladeless fan last year? It’s back in stock this week
-
7 garage conversion mistakes to avoid at all costs
Avoid these missteps if you want your new space to give you the best value for money
-
The 2 places you should never put a bird box, according to wildlife experts
Birds can be quite fussy when choosing their homes
-
Dunelm has given its cult snuggle chair a new look - it's swapped classic stripes for another emerging pattern trend
I'm obsessed with this fresh new style
-
I just tried Dunelm's bestselling mattress topper – it feels like snuggling into a giant teddy bear and it's now under £15
Our Dunelm Teddy Mattress Topper review puts the brand's super-soft fleecy bedding to the test
-
Dunelm is selling a strikingly similar version of this fan favourite Joseph Joseph product, but for £90 cheaper
Love the look of the viral Joseph Joseph's Totem bin but hate the price-tag? I've found just the thing for you
-
Holly Willoughby’s latest Dunelm collection is a homage to spring - these are her top picks from the collaboration
Spring has arrived early with Holly's latest collab with Dunelm
-
I got an early first look at Sophie Robinson’s homeware collection for Dunelm – these are the pieces that are sure to sell out quick
Take a look at Dunelm's collaboration with the ‘Queen of Colour’, Sophie Robinson
-
Dunelm is opening its first central London store today – here’s everything you need to know about the new shop
The new store is one of a futher several planning to open in the coming months
-
Dunelm is helping shoppers send gifts to those in need this Christmas - here's how you can get involved and deliver some joy
After all, Christmas is the time for giving
-
Dunelm wants your old bedding – the new online takeback scheme means you can easily recycle home textiles with free shipping
The homeware brand partners with The Salvation Army to launch an online takeback scheme for all of your unwanted home textiles