Best gas BBQ 2023 - 6 tried and tested BBQs for this summer

Find the right match for you with our guide to the very best gas BBQs, which range from grills that are affordable and simple to use to more technical, spacious models. You're already one step closer to a stress-free summer of al-fresco dining if you've settled on a top-rated gas BBQ, which in many cases can be as simple to use as a gas hob.

If you're still deciding between a charcoal, gas, electric or hybrid grill, then our extensive guide to the best BBQs out there can guide you in the right direction. Don't forget, just because gas barbecues are convenient to use doesn't mean you'll be compromising on flavour, especially if you prioritise models that have high-quality cooking grates and enough space for all of the grilling you need to do.

Other must-have features include plenty of space for your grilling tools, as well as wheels if you want to move your gas BBQ around your outdoor space. These top-rated buys have all been reviewed by us, most of them during Ideal Home's dedicated BBQ testing day, so that you know you're getting a certifiably excellent grill. With these gas BBQs, your next outdoor cooking session is shaping up to be better than ever.

Best gas BBQ - the quick list

Best gas BBQs - tested by the Ideal Home team

(Image credit: Weber)

What does it take to be the best BBQ on this list? Value for money, cooking power and ease of use - all of which the Weber Spirit II E310 GBS Gas Barbecue has by the bucket load.

This entry-level buy is perfect for anyone who needs quality but isn't willing to compromise on power. In our tests, it proved itself as a reliable investment from the minute we set it up, and was even a fairly easy BBQ to clean, which goes a long way in the heat of a summer's day. This particular model is part of a wide range from Weber, with prices ranging from £599 to £1299 depending on the spec you want.

Earning five stars in our review, this three-burner BBQ wowed us with its versatile cooking ability, acing every test we threw it at (including veggies, sausages, burgers, and a whole spatchcock chicken). Importantly, it reached the optimum temperature for grilling with ease and was able to stay at that heat without incident.

Design-wise, this is a practical-looking BBQ with all of the features to make flipping those burgers considerably easier. Searching for sturdy side tables and space for all of your spatulas and tongs? The Weber Spirit II E310 GBS won't disappoint, with large wheels for repositioning in your garden too. We'll admit, it's not as showstopping as the Everdure Force (which comes in at #3), but its value for money can't be overstated. For the price, you guarantee three burners, a large cooking space, and performance and quality that usually comes with a much larger price tag.

Read our full Weber Spirit II E-310 Gas BBQ review for more information.

(Image credit: Cadac Citi)

If, like us, you're not looking to totally break the bank on your next gas BBQ, then the Cadac Citi Chef 40 is a wonderfully affordable option. In our at-home tests, our reviewer Helen (who has exceptionally high BBQ standards), thought it was the perfect alternative to oversized models, with enough space and power to cater to smaller outdoor cooking occasions.

Its simplicity (with just one burner) is part of what makes it so great - and it's suitable for patios and terraces too. The design is stylish enough to rival much more expensive options, and there's an incredibly good range of accessories if you're a budding outdoor chef - we're talking paella pans and a stone to turn it into one of the best pizza ovens too.

Using this BBQ couldn't be easier (even if the assembly is a little tiresome), with the automatic ignition making cooking as simple as using a gas hob. It took just five minutes for the Cadac Citi to be ready for Helen to use - which means you can BBQ in enough time before a Great British downpour begins. The meat Helen cooked on this BBQ was succulent and well-done, with not a hint of dryness.

We think the Cadac Citi Chef 40 FS BBQ is a perfect compromise between budget-friendliness and quality, with so much to offer to smaller to medium-sized homes.

Read our full Cadac Citi Chef 40 FS BBQ review for more information.

(Image credit: Everdure )

Gas BBQs are known for their convenience - but that doesn't mean that they have to be drab. The Everdure Force is the most stunning gas BBQ out there in our opinion (with Heston Blumenthal's stamp of approval on it too) - and it produced showstopping results in our tests for equal measure.

Our main takeaway after testing was that this BBQ packed in serious power. It took just 3 minutes and 14 seconds to get up to 250 degrees Celsius, and retained heat beautifully, meaning that it mastered our rotisserie chicken test like no other BBQ. You get two burners for your money here, with ample space for hosting a large garden party affair. There's space for 24 small burgers at a time if you're so inclined, we checked.

The design of the Everdure Force captivated the entire Ideal Home team on our BBQ testing day, with the striking pop of colour on the lid matching perfectly with the clean lines look of the rest of the BBQ (our favourite colourways are the blue and orange). The small details are picture-perfect too, including the flush taps and a built-in thermometer.

You might be able to tell that we really love this BBQ, but we don't feel the same way about the price, which is steep at £749.00 (RRP). It's a real investment buy, with the quality that we're certain would last, but it misses out on the top spot here due to lack of affordability.

Read our full Everdure Force Gas BBQ review for more information.

(Image credit: Char-Broil)

4. Char-Broil All Star Gas Barbecue Best gas BBQ for families Our expert review: Specifications Number of burners: 1 Cooking area: 45cm Weight: 30kg RRP: £489.99 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Using this BBQ is a breeze + Great, compact size + SO much space for accessories + Couldn't be easier to clean Reasons to avoid - Assembly is difficult - You'll need to batch-cook for larger groups

We think that this Char-Broil BBQ is at a good price point for what it can offer - and you can often find it for way less than its £489.99 RRP. It's compact, high-performing, and ideal for family use in the summertime. If you don't want to wait an age for your BBQ to be ready, the quick heat-up times here will be a lifesaver.

And just because it only has one burner doesn't mean that you're restricted from hosting a garden soiree. In our tests, it took just ten minutes to heat up, and it's a breeze to cook with. We'd recommend batch cooking ahead and using the two handy side tables to balance your salads and sides on, rather than splashing out hundreds of pounds on a larger BBQ that you might not get much use out of during the rest of the year.

During our tests, this BBQ aced our rotisserie chicken test, with succulent results and space on the accompanying 'keep warm' shelves for burgers and sausages too. It's safe for us to say that whilst it might take a few uses to get the hang of cooking on this BBQ, it's worth it once you do get the knack figured out.

Assembly is very frustrating and instructions are a pain (just use the app) but once it's done initially, it's done forever. The BBQ offers plenty of storage, including hooks for tools, which we found goes further than you might imagine on a BBQ testing day. It also has onboard storage for your gas canister, to hide it away. It sits on wheels for easy moving, too. Cleaning couldn't be any easier as you need only fire up the heat for 10 minutes with the lid closed, then you can use the tool included, to scrape food residue off the BBQ ready for next use.

Read our full Char-Broil All Star gas barbecue review for more information.

(Image credit: Weber)

Get high-quality grilling results without the laborious build process with the Weber Q3200, which was by far the easiest gas BBQ to set up during our BBQ testing day. The process was so straightforward and should take you less than an hour. That means that your journey to flipping burgers will be nice and short, so that you can have more time in the sunshine.

We know it's not the prettiest of the bunch, or the most powerful, but it's quietly capable and has next to nothing complicated about it. To us, that's worth plenty. Lighting the BBQ was as easy as pressing a button, and the cooking results we got were all of a high standard. There was a slight delay with heat-up time, which is definitely something to bear in mind if you're a little impatient, but for the price, it's a great two-burner BBQ.

For the price, we know that whoever invests in this BBQ is going to be serious about their outdoor cooking, which is why it's a great choice if you love to entertain. It's the BBQ with the largest grilling area from the Weber Q collection, and can serve up 14 good-sized burgers at a time, a fact we can attest to after our testing process.

Read our full Weber Q3200 Gas BBQ review for more information.

(Image credit: Char-Broil)

This is a truly kitted-out gas BBQ, with ample space for your burger buns, salad and condiments, and the grilling power to cater to a garden full of people. It's probably not the most accessible BBQ for the casual user, with a long build time and big price tag, but all of the foods we cooked on this Char-Broil came out well.

Space-wise, on the grill itself, this BBQ has three burners, which makes it perfect for indirect cooking. Add to that a side shelf and an infrared side burner too, and you have a world of choice when it comes to your next grilling session. It's got a warming rack too, so that your burger buns are optimally warm for serving up.

If you're keen to invest in a CharBroil, then we'd recommend the Professional 3400 S if you're a seasoned pro looking to take on a new challenge. It has a seriously tricky build process and getting a handle on the controls was a bit of a learning curve for us, but if it's an all-American grill with the capacity to cater to a huge crowd, you can't go wrong.

Read our full Char-Broil Professional 3400 S BBQ review for more information.

How we tested these BBQs

As per our testing protocol at Ideal Home, we're serious about trying the products that we recommend to you hands-on so that you know you can trust our guidance. For that reason, we've tested every single BBQ you can find in this guide, with more reviews on the way in order to add even more options to your search.

When we test a BBQ we take into account the assembly process, how well it cooks both large and small cuts of meat and veggies, and the user experience from quality of build to durability. Also, we never forget the price tags of BBQs, as we know value for money is more important now than ever.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

As part of our commitment to evaluating different BBQs to establish which one really is the best, we also tried out a range of grills within this guide during a testing excursion in the Somerset countryside. There we could compare first-hand the quality, build-time, and grilling capabilities of each BBQ, and rate them when it came to design elements too. Other BBQs in this list have been tested by our team in their homes, to get the experience that you would have if you purchased one of these grills for yourself.

It's worth us noting that some of the BBQs in this guide were also tested in the last few years, meaning they've received years of use and have proven themselves to be very rust-resistant and long-lasting. Below you can find more information on exactly who tested each of the BBQs you'll find in this round-up.

Molly Cleary Ecommerce Editor Molly is the Ecommerce Editor for Ideal Home covering appliances and cleaning, which was a perfect combination for the BBQ testing day that she attended, as the team built, used and then scrubbed a number of grills over two days. She oversees BBQ content at Ideal Home, which means she's always on the lookout for the next grill that'll suit your garden. She built and tested the Everdure Force, which is one of the best cooking products she's ever tried, as well as the CharBroil Professional 3400 S BBQ, which was a little more challenging in terms of building and grilling.

Millie Fender Head of Reviews Millie Fender is Head of Reviews at Ideal Home, heading up all things cooking and appliance related when it comes to hands on testing. Whether it's pizza ovens, barbecues or fire pits, she loves any excuse for outdoor entertaining. She led the charge at the Future Homes BBQ testing day, where she grilled up a storm with the Weber Q3200.

Helen McCue Freelance Reviewer Helen McCue is Ideal Home's expert reviewer, consistently testing out some of the top-rated BBQs out there to let us know which ones are worth their price tag. After completing a Home Economics degree, Helen went on to work for the Good Housekeeping Institute and has been reviewing home appliances ever since. She lives in a small village in Buckinghamshire in the UK. She tried the Cadac Citi Chef 40 FS Gas BBQ and thought it was a perfect stylish, capable model for small to medium homes.

Ginevra Benedetti Deputy Editor, Ideal Home magazine Ginevra Benedetti is the deputy editor of Ideal Home magazine and has been writing about homes and gardens for nearly two decades for a wide range of magazines and websites. From this list, Gin has tested the Char-Broil All Star barbecue and the Trager Pro 575 barbecue first-hand in her garden over a number of weeks, using it just as you would, so you know exactly what you are buying.

FAQs

How to buy the best gas BBQ for you Quality is king when it comes to securing a gas BBQ, especially if you're making an investment purchase that you want to last for many summers ahead. Dan Cooper, Head Grill Master at Weber (opens in new tab), recommends firstly 'examining the 'cook box' of the grill as this houses the important inner workings of any gas barbecue, such as the burner tubes'. From there, double-check on the materials that make up your gas grill. Dan adds that 'opting for a gas barbecue with cast iron cooking grates helps to create fantastic residual heat, so whether you're making some juicy steaks or vegetable dishes, your food will get that wonderful colouration from the high-heat surface'. A BBQ that takes an age to heat up probably isn't going to give you the most satisfactory user experience ever, and will make your next outdoor cooking session a bit more laborious, so look for models with an easy ignition process. If money and size are no object, then 'in this instance buying bigger is usually better', says Dan. 'The more burners you have, the more flexibility when it comes to multi-zone cooking, allowing you to roast, steam or sear all at once'. For those on a budget, making sure that you still have enough of a cooking area to cater to everyone at once is pretty important, so do some research on how many burgers or sausages your prospective grill can fit on, for starters. Other must-haves according to Dan include a lid, so that you can 'operate the barbecue to cook 'directly' as a grill, or 'indirectly'. 'Indirect' cooking creates an 'oven-like' atmosphere allowing you to roast, bake or smoke'.

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

Is a gas BBQ cheaper to run? As with many investments, like one of the best air fryers, while a gas barbecue can be a hefty purchase to make in the run-up to summer, they can save you money in the long term. Dan Cooper, Head Grill Master at Weber, says that "While a gas barbecue tends to be a larger initial investment than other barbecues, running costs are cheaper than alternatives such as charcoal or wood pellets'. He adds that 'This is mainly because gas canisters last longer and fuel more barbecues, especially for those who use their barbecue sparingly'. It's not surprising then, especially given just how user-friendly they are, that this efficiency means gas BBQs are a favourite of outdoor chefs.

What is the lifespan of a gas BBQ? It's good to be thinking about exactly how long you can expect to hold onto your gas BBQ, so that you can work out your cost per summer. Dan Cooper from Weber says that 'Lifespan completely depends on how you use the barbecue, but most gas barbecues are built to last come rain or shine, so with the right care, your barbecue should last years.' One way that you can make sure that your BBQ stays strong even if you run into issues? 'Seek out a product with a long warranty' says Sam, 'for added reassurance and quality guarantee.'

Can a gas BBQ be left outside? Unlike electric alternatives, there should be no danger to leaving your gas BBQ outside when it comes to performance. Of course, there's a higher risk of rust when leaving your BBQ outside, but in essence, it should be fine for your BBQ to stay firm against the elements. Each BBQ tends to have a cover that you can buy if you live in a location that's especially prone to adverse weather.