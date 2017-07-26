Evoke the look and feel of summer in your living room with these bright and beautiful schemes...

Living rooms are made for relaxation, so update yours with a fresh new look that’s ideal for laid-back living during the summer months. Fresh white walls are the epitome of summer style and will allow you to experiment with different colours and themes against a works-with-everything backdrop.

A simple way to transform a cosy winter den into a summery sanctuary is to replace heavy fabrics, such as curtains. Voiles will let sunlight stream through your windows into your room, or, if you’d prefer more privacy at night, choose a roller blind that won’t block out any natural light when it’s rolled up during the day.

Using a muted palette of stone and pebble grey alongside natural textures that are reminiscent of the coast will instantly make a living room feel summer-ready. Distressed wooden furniture, wicker armchairs, jute baskets and seaglass accessories will all add that chilled-out seaside vibe.

MPU 01 Desktop

Find out how to introduce colour into your space. READ: Living room colour schemes brimming with character

The beautiful blue skies and uplifting sunlight of summer can serve as inspiration to add bright colour to your home. Just one piece of furniture repainted or reupholstered in a vibrant shade could completely change the mood of your living room, giving it a more positive feel. Keep flooring neutral; bare floorboards, engineered wood or a pale carpet will work with any scheme and leave you plenty of breathing room to add a colourful rug or upholstery.

Get cute with cacti

Cacti and succulents are fast becoming the favourite indoor plant of the interiors world right now. From mini Aeonium succulents to large sculptural Saguaro cactus there are many ways to make the most of the versatile and hardy plants, they will instantly turn a wintery scheme into a summer sanctuary. Let architectural features shine with stripped wood floors and undressed windows. A modern approach to decorating can bring out the essence of a period property. In this stunning Georgian home, modern design classics share space with antiques and retro pieces while beautiful chandeliers twinkle overhead for added glow. A gentle grey on the walls brings out the beauty of architraves, coving and dado rails.

MPU 02

Get the look

Buy now: Similar sofa, Moulin Rouge Red Leather Chesterfield Sofa, Alexander & Pearl

Brighten up with orange

Add rich bright accent colours to lift a neutral space. Take your living room from spring to summer by simply changing your accessories. Go for a vivid, rusty orange to bring about a cheery scheme that is sure to keep your smiling all summer long. Choosing a different accent for the finishing touches is an easy way to change the look and feel of the room.

Get the look

Buy now: Chair, Arne Jacobsen Egg Chair, Muloco

Into the sea

Invigorate your living room with uplifting tones of turquoise and ultramarine. Together, they generate a vibrant yet mellow mix that really pops when you add in touches of white and lime green. A bold palette like this lends itself to a scheme with more than a little bit of a Miami Beach vibe, so go for simple, modern furniture and glamorous, white, high-gloss finishes.

Get the look

Buy now: Shelving, Balance Alcove Shelving, Clipping

Layer colours

Layer jazzy colour on a low-key sofa. The subtle colours of key furniture pieces make this country living room airy and ambient. The mid century-style coffee table and console keep the room totally up-to-date while a well loved loft ladder painted teal blue adds a fun touch. An array of coloured cushions in various upbeat patterns combined with a blue contemporary rug offsets the understated background beautifully. Pattern is a great way to revive a living room for the summer months. Try swapping your cushion covers or rugs for floral, striped or geometric designs to bring more life into your scheme.

Lighten up

MPU 03 Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Bring an uplifting country vibe to a classic mid-century-style living room with this upbeat colour pairing. The coolness of the yellow-toned green offsets the heat of the bright, orangey-pink accents. Together, they’ll bring life to a neutral base and brighten a light-starved space. The lemongrass works well on walls and upholstery without overwhelming a small room, while the warmer nectarine hue is best kept in the details and in prints. A zesty citron will liven up a room, while soft peach will add a welcoming warmth.

Channel a coastal vibe

Create a classic scheme with laid-back accommodating sofas in warm biscuit tones and layer up soft whites and watery blues in simple country patterns. Small-scale stripes, checks and hand-blocked florals work well together on cushions, blinds and chair covers to lift the look. Two-tone natural linen curtains keep the windows soft and a trio of roller blinds can be lowered or raised to keep the summer sunshine filtered as it moves around the room. A couple of starfish, a boat picture and a textured rug evocative of a pebble beach all add a touch of seaside fun.

MPU 04

Get the look

Buy now: Sofa, Wentworth Sofa, Oka

Factor in florals

Transport yourself to tropical climes with vibrant botanic prints. This beautiful floral wallpaper oozes colonial elegance, especially when combined with the bright rag rug and white plantation-style shutters. The cane chair continues the colonial theme and nods to the 1970s revival as well. A wood and metal drinks trolley adds a glamorous finishing touch – G&T anyone?

Get the look

Buy now: Wallpaper, Tulipan wallpaper, Osborne & Little Pasha Wallpaper Collection at Wallpaper Direct

Balancing act

Re-create a modern country scheme by balancing rich wood tones with funky prints for a retro vibe. Fabrics in cool white and pebble grey provide the base for layered accents of blue and yellow. Here, a pastel-coloured sofa livens up the scheme and echoes the tones in the wallpaper. A group of contemporary prints in matching frames creates a simple display.

Get the look

Buy now: Coffee table, Skandi Oak Coffee Table, Dunelm

Love duck egg colour schemes? READ: Duck egg living room ideas to help you create a beautiful scheme

Introduce a sunny palette all over

Don’t be afraid to pick one colour and use it all over you room, especially if it is as fun and vibrant as this hot yellow. If you’re short on space, turning rooms into multi-functional areas is a great solution. In this bright country living room a desk has been added against one wall to create a mini home office. Using a different paint colour – such as the yellow used on the wall here – is a great way to emphasise a change of function within a multi-use room.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar chair, Lawrence Solid Wood Dining Chair, Wayfair

Think about materials and texture

Team delicate neutrals and natural weaves. Woven furniture and accessories have a timeless appeal and are great for creating a relaxed, lived-in feel. Casual in its construction, this look will work equally well in a modern or country setting. Adding colourful accents will prevent the overall look from appearing washed out. Instil a playful, fun feel in your scheme by including pattern and texture underfoot.

Get the look

Buy now: Chair, PP512 Folding chair, TwentyTwentyOne

How will you be decorating your living room this summer?