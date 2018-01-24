Want a preview of Aldi’s new Spring Home specialbuys?

This is not a drill! Below is an early reveal of the specialbuys coming next month, giving you plenty of time to prepare your shopping list



What’s better than stumbling across an absolute gem of a home accessory while grabbing your shopping at Aldi ?! I’ll tell you what…a sneak preview and over two weeks notice to make sure you don’t miss the new ranges when they hit stores.

Hot off the press we present to you the new Spring Home collection coming next month at Aldi, it’s a homeware range you won’t want to miss, trust us!

Never miss a Specialbuy, bookmark Aldi Specialbuys to add to your shopping list this week

The new Spring Home collection is available to pre-order online from 11th February and to buy in stores from 15th February.

What time is it? Time to add this oversized Fob wall clock to our shopping lists! This quirky clock is perfect to add personality to any room, particularly kitchens and hallways. This Fob Wall Clock comes in a Silver and Rose Gold effect finish, at just £19.99.

You’ll have noticed the ultra trendy exposed filament bulbs in the photo above, they too are from Aldi can you believe?! These dimmable Antique LED Lightbulbs are a fraction of the price of competitors, at just £4.99! Stock up we say.

Add a contemporary country vibe to your home with the addition of an elegant Tripod lamp. The Floor lamp and table top designs come in a choice of Grey, White and Washed Wood. The Tripod Floor Light is a bargain at £49.99; the Tripod Table Light is only £24.99.

Marble shows no sign of going out of fashion any time soon, making these more than just a spring bargain! These simple Marble Nest Tables are super sleek and ooze understated cool, perfect to compliment a modern decor. Snap one up while you have the chance, these certainly won’t be sticking around for long priced at only £49.99 for 2, an absolute bargain must-have for any budding interior designer.

You can’t go far wrong with muted tones for throws and rugs this season. The new great-value Tonal Weave Throws are just £12.99 and there will be Cosy Cushions to match at just £4.99 each, all available in easy-to-live-with Silver, Pink, Mauve and Natural.

Add some texture underfoot with a super soft Shaggy Rug for a mere £14.99. The rugs are also available in the four different colourways.

Metallic touches are an easy way to immediately jazz up an interior space. Inject a simple and sleek vibe by adding these stylish Cosy Home Photo Frames in either Silver or Rose Gold, £3.99 each. At those prices there’s no excuse not to print and display all those photos trapped on your smart phone!

We’ll update you if we hear of any further bargains to be added to the collection, before it hits stores in mid February.