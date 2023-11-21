If you're keen to understand more about how we test dehumidifiers at Ideal Home, you'll be pleased to discover each model gets put through a rigorous testing process that takes into account a wide range of performance and value factors. In order to find the best dehumidifiers and rate them fairly, each model undergoes a set of comparative tests, covering factors such as energy usage and performance, to ease of use and noise levels.

At Ideal Home we're very cost-conscious and want to help consumers make the best investment for their budget, so value for money plays a big role in our review process. As well as using our testing process to find the best dehumidifiers under £100, we also rate energy efficiency alongside performance and functionality to assess how much dehumidifiers cost to run.

Below you can find out even more about our set testing process for dehumidifiers to see exactly how we put them through their paces.

How we test dehumidifiers at Ideal Home

Our standard, well-refined testing process involves unboxing each dehumidifier and then testing it in the reviewer's home.

Value for money is a testing criteria. We calculate how much it costs to run the dehumidifier per hour based on its wattage and compare that to the energy use and running costs of other dehumidifiers we've tested.

How we conduct our dehumidifier tests

When our reviewer unboxes the dehumidifier, they log their first impressions, including the look and feel of the product, and the quality of the packaging. Where packaging is unsustainable we make a note to take into account when giving it an overall rating.

If the dehumidifier requires any assembly, we're looking at how easy this is. How many steps are there and how long does it take?

Finally, we want to know how the model looks, so the reviewer will assess the design and how it compares to other models. Again, quality and value for money come into play in terms of how robust the dehumidifier feels and what the finish is like.

Then we move onto the testing stage. We test each of the dehumidifier's functions and assess how well they do the job.

Once the dehumidifier is in position – this is part of the test, as we assess how easy is it to manoeuvre, taking its weight into consideration and whether it's on wheels – some of the key testing criteria we consider are:

Does it remove moisture from the air?

How often do you need to empty it and how easy is that process?

Is it noisy?

Are the controls intuitive and easy to use? Are the instructions for use clear?

Is it easy to move around the house?

Knowing that the noise dehumidifiers make when running can be an issue for many consumers, we investigate the dB of the dehumidifier, and what the noise in like in practical terms in a real home. Could you sleep with it running? Is it so loud you need to turn the TV up? Can you happily use it in the same room as you or do you need to shut the door and go elsewhere whilst it’s operating.

We also use our testing process to answer the question we all want to know – do dehumidifiers dry washing? The answer is yes, but as our review process uncovers, some do it far better than others. We let you know which ones make quick work drying wet washing on laundry day.

Our Consumer Experts

Our Consumer Experts are members of the team who have gained a particular knowledge of products in their specialist area.

Earning a Consumer Expert certification involves gaining hands-on, practical experience with bestselling products, regularly testing said products, and conducting research into their area of expertise, as well as conducting interviews with leading brands. The exact specifications needed to become a Consumer Expert are below.

1. Testing

Our Consumer Experts have hands-on experience testing the bestselling and highest-rated products on the market. This then becomes the benchmark against which other products are reviewed and judged.

2. Product research

Our experts immerse themselves in each product category, learning everything there is to know about the product, from how it's made, to its biggest pros and cons.

3. Behind the scenes

As well as hands-on product testing in a home environment, our Consumer Experts have also gained insider knowledge on the products they test. This might be through factory visits, showroom tours, or comparison testing days at our testing facility.

4. Industry knowledge

Our experts know the nitty-gritty of each product category. They regularly speak with industry experts such as product developers and retailers, they know the market leaders and the growing trends within the industry. They are non-biased and able to formulate an honest judgement about the USPs offered by different products on the market.

5. Wider opinions

Our experts don't just rely on their own knowledge, they also seek input from the wider team and carefully research customer product reviews to gauge wider product satisfaction, noting and investigating any regularly occurring customer feedback.

Below, you can see which members of the team are certified Consumer Experts when it comes to testing vacuum cleaners.

Amy Lockwood Ecommerce Editor I'm Amy, Ideal Home's dehumidifier expert. Along with our reviewer Rachael, I've put multiple dehumidifiers through their paces to find the best-in-class, digging into the detail of extraction rates, water tank capacity, and noise levels to compare and contrast the bestselling dehumidifiers on the market.

Rachael Phillips Reviewer I'm Rachael, a member of the Ideal Home review team who helps put all manner of products through their paces to find the top recommendations for our readers. I've tested dehumidifiers from Meaco, Pro Breeze, EcoAir, Silentnight, Black+Decker, Argos, Amazon, and many more in my damp-prone Victorian terrace in Newport, South Wales.

Our dehumidifier reviews

Here's a selection of our dehumidifier reviews so that you can see our testing process in action, along with images of testing the models in our homes.