The Aldi hot tub is back! This weekend sees the return of sell-out spa pool

Hot off the heels of B&M announcing the sale of a bargain spa pool, it's time for the return of Aldi's version...the battle of the hot tubs is officially on!

Did you miss out on last year’s Aldi hot tub? Back by popular demand, the Spa Pool that whirled shoppers into a frenzy will return this weekend. After such huge demand Aldi have promised 50 per cent more tubs are available this year. The best news of all, it’s the same Intex model as before but even cheaper!

It’s no coincidence that other retailers have announced unbeatable prices on hot tub sales this week. Unbeatable until now that is because Aldi’s is just £279.99! That’s even cheaper than last summer’s price tag of £299.

The Spa Pool is available to pre-order online from this Sunday 25th March and in stores from Thursday 29th March. If you’re looking to splash out on a pool you need to be quick, because as with all Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone!

Welcome back the Aldi hot tub…

‘Last year, we saw unprecedented demand for our Spa Pool and are thrilled to be bringing more back for our customers to enjoy this spring.’ says Julie Ashfield, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi UK.

A celebrity must-have, a luxury spa pool is the perfect way to entertain and unwind at home this summer. Thanks to inflatable designs, gone are the days when you’d have to splash out thousands to be in the hot tub club.

With 120 jets and a powerful 2200W heater, the Intex model at Aldi is value for money without compromising on quality or performance.

Video Of The Week

You can make your summer hot tub dreams come without breaking the bank this summer! All the high street spa pools are under £300. If you miss the cheaper Aldi version, the Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami 81 jet model is available at B&M for just £280 – and at B&Q (£347) and Tesco (£350).

Also new in: Aldi is launching a range of hobby and craft supplies

Happy hot tub shopping!