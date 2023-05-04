Aldi's rattan bistro set is on sale for less than £100 – it has over 800 5-star reviews

Aldi is selling a rattan bistro set that we think is the perfect addition to any garden this spring and summer – it's currently on offer for under £100 and has over 800 glowing 5-star reviews.

It's no secret that Aldi has long been a formidable competitor for some of the best garden furniture on the market for those seeking more affordable options to construct a dream outdoor living room.

From the fan-favourite Aldi hanging egg chair to their newly released rope snug swing seat, the budget store's Specialbuys garden selection doesn't play around – and there's another returning outdoor living staple that you need to know about: the rattan bistro set.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi rattan bistro set

Returning year after year in the well-sought-after Specialbuys range, the Grey & Cream Rattan Bistro Set (opens in new tab) is back as an online exclusive on the Aldi website and is currently on offer for £99.99, down from its usual £149.99 price point. Out of some of the best rattan garden furniture on the market, this competitive price is definitely one to boast about.

The 3-piece bistro set is the ideal way to bring a dash of contemporary style to your garden that you're sure to enjoy all summer long. Standing as a strong contender for a favourable garden seating idea, the set features a rattan effect on both the chairs and table with stylish, comfortable cushions to pair alongside.

(opens in new tab) Grey & Cream Rattan Bistro Set £99.99 at Aldi (opens in new tab) Uplift your garden this season with this Aldi Rattan Bistro Set to help you create the ultimate stylish outdoor space, fit for relaxing and unwinding.

We think it's the perfect outdoor seating solution if you have a small garden and are looking to give it a much-needed update without having to break the bank.

It's also worth noting that there's no assembly required with this bistro set, so if you're after an easy garden idea, this is looking like a pretty strong candidate. Even better yet, if the weather is looking a little off (as it often does in the UK), the set is as easy to pack away and store as it is to display.

An easy way to compactly store the rattan chairs when they're not in use. (Image credit: Aldi)

The rattan bistro set is also an undeniable hit with many shoppers, with the garden chair staple raking in over 800 5-star reviews from impressed and satisfied customers calling it 'great value', 'sturdy', and 'really comfortable' – one reviewer even came back to report that their bistro set was still going strong 3 years on.

Long story short, if you're after a patio furniture idea or garden furniture idea that's expected to last and doesn't cost an arm and a leg, this might just be one to consider.

As it always goes with Specialbuys, once it's gone it's gone, so if you're keen on giving your outdoor space a little TLC, it's perhaps best to think about it sooner rather than later.