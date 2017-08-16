Attention bakers! Aldi are launching a stand mixer just in time for Bake Off

We don't really need an excuse to bake, but with an all-new series of Bake Off on the way and a whole host of baking SpecialBuys at Aldi, there has never been a better time

It’s that time of the year when we could start to feel a bit sad about summer slipping away and the holidays coming to an end. But turn that frown upside down, because Bake Off is soon to be back on our screens, rumour has it 30th August!! As a nation we just love to embrace the bake (let’s get that trending folks), and those lovely people at Aldi have catered brilliantly for that passion with a whole range of baking SpecialBuys.

It’s worth noting this range is not available in store until Sunday 27th August. However you can pre-order online but be quick – you know the saying, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

The show-stopper has the be this Classic Stand Mixer (just £64.99). It features a six-speed rotary control, balloon whisk, beater and dough hook. Having a stand mixer takes all the hard work out of whipping up meringues, cake batters and frostings and does the job in a fraction of the time.

The iconic designs we see in celebrity kitchens are more than double the price, so this is a great buy.

The added delight for us is the gorgeous rose pink colourway, because – let’s face it – if it’s taking up counter space we do want it to make an impression for all the right reasons. The mixer will also be available in black, red and cream, so there’s a colour to suit every kitchen.

The next SpecialBuy on our shopping list is the icing on the cake, quite literally! It’s a complete Premium Icing kit (£9.99) to put the perfect finishing touches on any cake creation you desire, with assorted nozzles to really get creative. From personalised messages for birthday cakes to bold decorative roses, the sky’s the limit!

Whipping up tasty homemade bakes has never been easier thanks to the Sweet Treat Maker, £19.99. The statement purple design, also available in cream and red, comes complete with interchangeable hot plates to transform it from a teacake maker into a mini pancake or waffle maker.

The proof may be in the pudding but let’s not forget the importance of presentation. The Love Dessert Serving Range, from £7.99, features a range country-style of enamel dishes, perfect for hearty crumbles and apple pies. In addition to the enamel range there are complimentary ceramic pudding bowls with a soft grey edge (below), sure to beautifully frame brulées and trifles.

In addition to the above, we will also be on the look out for Enamel Mixing Bowls, £9.99; Layered Cake Tins, £6.99 and the Digital Kitchen Scales, £6.99.

Set yourself a reminder, Sunday 27th August is when you can get your hands on these baketastic sepcialbuys!