Looking for a Ninja dual zone air fryer? Here's where you can still shop for one

You can't go very far at the moment without someone mentioning the best air fryers. The Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer (opens in new tab) has become a fan favourite, however, with them completely out of stock at Ninja, you must be wondering where else you can shop for the well-sought-after appliance.

After realising how much it costs to run an air fryer, many households have been keen to snag one for themselves, causing air fryer sales to soar. But with many of the bestselling models flying off the shelves fast, we've gathered where you can still shop for Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer deals fuss-free, as well as where to find cheaper alternatives for our sellout favourites.

Where can you still find the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L in stock?

(Image credit: Ninja)

The beauty of the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer lies in its ability to cook two different things at the same time but on different settings, making it a perfect buy for the holidays for preparing large meals, especially as the hosting season is among us. This model is also great for families, making meal prep and cooking time fuss-free and simple.

The Dual Zone usually retails for £199 on Ninja, however, with the model being out of stock currently, other retailers are still offering the well-sought-after model but at a much higher price point – some are going for up to £300+ for the 7.6L model. However, be assured that the Dual Zone, even if you have to pay more than the retail price for it, is definitely worth the purchase.

Millie Fender, Head of Reviews at Ideal Home praises the Ninja model, saying that 'the Ninja Dual Zone might just be the best air fryer I've ever tested. It goes up to 240 degrees, which is the highest temperature capacity of any air fryer I've tried. I also loved being able to make fish in one drawer, chips in the other etc. The only reason I don't still use it is that it's too big for my small kitchen, so seriously consider if you can spare an entire counter's worth of space before you buy it.'

Millie Fender Head of Reviews Millie is the Head of Reviews for Ideal Home, working to ensure that the products we feature have been thoroughly tested before we recommend them to you. Previously Small Appliance and Cookware Editor, she remains our go-to expert for all things air fryer related. She's constantly reviewing the latest and greatest kitchen appliances, and has tested the large majority of options in this guide to tell you exactly what you need to know about them.

(Image credit: Future Photostudio / Philip Sowels)

What are alternatives to the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer?

If you've had your heart set on the Ninja model but can't quite bring yourself to meet the increased asking price of some retailers, or are just keen to get your hands on one without waiting, fear not, as there are still some great alternatives out there that can still get the job done.

Millie suggests the Instant Vortex ClearCook 7.6L Dual Air Fryer (opens in new tab) as a great alternative to the Ninja Dual Zone, ringing in at £200, saying that she loved it 'almost as much' as the Ninja model, and also adds that 'it has see-through doors which let you check up on your food as it cooks.'

'A cheaper alternative that I've not tried is the Tower T17088 9L Dual Basket Vortx Air Fryer (opens in new tab)', Millie adds, for those seeking more budget-friendly air fryer solutions as this model is going for £150. 'The finish is a little less swanky but it's got a huge capacity and loads of cooking modes.' When on the lookout for your desired model, price point, capacity, and settings are definitely some of the top things to look for when buying an air fryer.

(Image credit: Future Photostudio / Philip Sowels)

When will other dual zone air fryers come back in stock?

Another cheaper alternative we've seen for the Dual Zone is the Lakeland Dual Basket Air Fryer (opens in new tab), sitting at only £159. However, this sought-after model is also currently out of stock due to unprecedented demand. Lakeland has said that they 'anticipate more stock coming later in the year, so watch this space.'

And finally, one of our favourites, Aldi launched an air fryer over the weekend that gained so much traction that it caused the website and app to crash – and we're not surprised considering the fact that it's only £89.99. Aldi's Ambiano Dual Basket Air Fryer (opens in new tab) sold out online at record speed but will be available to purchase in-store from Sunday 13th November. After what we saw online over the weekend with its sales, we would suggest you run to grab this deal once it's live.