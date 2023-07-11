Very is selling the viral Ninja Creami £40 cheaper than Amazon AND it's still in stock!
I tried Ninja's version of an ice cream maker, and trust me when I say the Ninja Creami will transform your dessert game
On Amazon Prime Day you might expect Amazon to be holding all the deals, however, we've spotted that the TikTok and Instagram famous Ninja Creami is currently reduced from £199 to £159 at Very, which is £40 cheaper than Amazon currently.
If you've never heard of the Ninja Creami, first of all, where have you been? Ninja calls it a 'frozen dessert maker', but for all intents and purposes, it is their spin on an ice cream maker.
- Ninja Creami at Very - Save £40 on the Instagram famous appliance
It features functions to make ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milk-shakes and even add-in mix-ins like bits of Oreos or chocolate chips for a custom creation. The Ninja appliance has won itself a huge social media following due to this flexibility that lets you turn everything from oat cream to protein powder into a creamy frozen dessert.
Very Ninja Creami deal
Usually, the Ninja Creami is priced at a slightly eye-watering £199, but it is currently reduced by £40 at Very. Full disclosure, the Ninja Creami was on an Amazon Prime Day offer earlier today but is currently sold out and back to full price on the website. However, we spotted that Very's is still in-stock and reduced to an almost identical price.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker NC300UK|
Was £199 Now £159 at Very.co.uk
The Ninja Creami is currently reduced by £40, a similar amount to the earlier Ninja Creami Amazon Prime Day deal, but is still in stock. It has seven functions to whip up a range of creative and delicious frozen deserts - there's a reason it's gone viral on social media.
I tested the Ninja Creami out for myself last month and I have to admit I was shocked at how well it worked. I was sceptical by the unique process the Ninja Creami uses to make ice cream - rather than churning while it freezes, you freeze the mixture first for 24 hours and then it is churned afterwards to break up the ice crystals.
I have been bought up in a household of 'gelato' obsessives, and the process goes against everything I've even been told about making a really good bowl of ice cream, but it really works! The vanilla gelato I made came out ridiculously tasty and creamy.
I must admit I got a little obsessed with how easy it was to whip up creative flavours. Soon I was knocking out rich rhubarb and gin sorbets and even sugar-free vegan ice cream for my healthy(ish) days.
I found the biggest perk of the Ninja Creami was the three pots which come with it so you can make up and freeze three different flavours, then churn them up one after the other for a trio of different flavours for dessert (or your main meal - I don't judge).
The main fault I could really find with it was the noise - this appliance is LOUD! - but you'll only need to bear it for a couple of minutes, maybe longer if your mixture needs to be respun to make it extra creamy. There is also the size of the Ninja Creami, it is narrow but very tall. I found it slotted perfectly into one of my under-counter cabinets, but check you have space in your kitchen storage ideas before investing.
Honestly, I couldn't recommend a kitchen appliance more, especially if you're looking to really impress those dinner party guests.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
