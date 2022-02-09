10 genius cupboard organisers to maximise space in your kitchen

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether your kitchen is teeny tiny or it’s the perfect size for your household but seriously lacks cupboard space, we’re here to solve your kitchen storage woes. How? There are some genius cupboard organisers out there, that can help you make use of every inch of space inside your kitchen cabinetry. To store more cookware, dinnerware and obviously: to hold more food in your cupboards. A kitchen organiser should also make it easier to find what you are after when dinnertime is a little more stressful than you’d like it to be.

When it comes to storing things inside your kitchen cupboards, if you’re more of a shove it in and hope for the best kind of person (us too!) then these organisers will definitely help you on your way to a tidy kitchen. We’ve found everything from pan lid storage to mug holders and even an invention to easily hold your baking trays and chopping boards, plus more.

A kitchen cupboard organiser isn’t just for getting organised, believe it or not, as these buys below can all offer the best of both worlds: they can keep your cupboards looking orderly, and they can help maximise useable storage space. So, if it annoys you that you can’t use the space under your kitchen cupboard shelves, or if you’re struggling to store all of your dinnerware in one place, then we’ve got just the buys for you.

These game-changing kitchen storage ideas below can work in wall cabinets, kitchen cupboards and you can even use these buys in your pantry or your fridge. They’re multi-purpose, to say the least.

The best cupboard organisers for a tidy space

Finew Store Set of 8 Stackable Storage Boxes

Though these boxes are designed for your fridge, to help keep it neat and tidy in there, they can pretty much be used anywhere in your kitchen. They are especially handy for separating snacks inside your kitchen cupboards, though, or for holding juice cartons and keeping these small bits in order, and easy to find. £35.99 at Amazon

Madesmart Expandable Shelf Organiser

For organising your spices and sauces, to make them easy to find inside your kitchen cupboard, this tiered cupboard organiser is genius. You’ve probably seen similar in Mrs Hinch’s kitchen, and this one is even expandable so that it can adapt to the size of your cupboards. It even has non-slip shelves so that your spices and jars won’t topple over when reaching your arm to the very back of your cupboard. £19.99 at Lakeland

Joseph Joseph Undershelf Drawer

A game-changer invention to help you use every inch of cupboard space, this drawer simply attaches to a shelf inside a cupboard, to hold anything from dried packet food to small sachets of spices plus more. Think stock cubes, hot chocolate powder packets and even food paste tubes. Small things that otherwise make your kitchen cupboards look cluttered. £16 at Dunelm

Lakeland Bamboo Corner Shelf

This bamboo shelf is both eco-friendly and space-savvy. It slots in nicely to sit in the corner of your cupboard, to hold your plates and use every inch of space from the top of your cupboard to the bottom of it. This way, you needn’t play Jenga with your plates and worry that they’ll eventually tumble out of your cupboard and smash on the floor. Use it for your dinner plates on top, smaller plates in the middle and stack bowls underneath. The ultimate space saver. £16.99 at Lakeland

Browse more cupboard organisers…

Still searching for the perfect cupboard organiser for your space? You can browse plenty more options from our favourite retailers, just below.

If you’re still wondering how to organise kitchen cabinets, then we’ve got plenty of advice. First of all, though, you might want to start by decluttering and throwing anything away or donating food that you won’t’ use to a food bank.