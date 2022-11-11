Lidl's sell-out air fryer is back and is a fraction of the price of competitors

Lidl is bringing back its sell-out air fryer to hit stores once again nationwide this Sunday 13th November – and it's a fraction of the price of its competitors on the market. Coming in at only £49.99 at a generous 2.2L capacity, we think it's well on its way into our pick of the best air fryers.

Sales of air fryers have rocketed over the last year as people have hunted for ways to save money at home amidst the cost of living crisis. More than ever before shoppers have been searching high and low for things to look for when buying an air fryer and sweeping the shelves clean of our favourite retailers.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Lidl's Silvercrest Air Fryer ticks so many boxes already from its price point, capacity, aesthetics, and more. If you're on the hunt for an air fryer within a tight budget, we think this just might be the one to get your hands on.

Lidl air fryer

Lidl's sell-out kitchen appliance, the Silvercrest Air Fryer 2.2L (opens in new tab) will be available to purchase in Lidl stores nationwide on Sunday 13th November. The well-sought-after appliance will only be available in-store while stocks last, so we suggest not waiting around if you've had your eyes on its restock for a while.

(Image credit: Lidl)

The Lidl air fryer currently stands as one of the cheapest of its size on the market, coming in at the stellar price point of £49.99 at a generous 2.2L capacity – perfect for families or dinner parties as the hosting season is among us.

Lidl claims that 'shoppers looking for speed can use the Silvercrest Air Fryer 2.2L to grill, bake, or fry a multitude of delights, with dinner on the table in a matter of minutes.' The appliance has a swanky LED touch-screen display with 9 preset programs and removable inserts, perfect for cleaning an air fryer.

(Image credit: Lidl)

However, if you, unfortunately, can't make it to Lidl this weekend, we're tried and tested the Lakeland Digital Compact Air Fryer and we think it's a fantastic alternative. Going for a low price point of £89.99, sporting a similar design and a relatively small footprint, we think it's a great affordable buy for your kitchen.

Of course, when you consider how much it costs to run an air fryer, making the switch seems like a no-brainer. But wouldn't it be even better to know you're cutting costs not only across a span of months with using one but also upon initial purchase?

The Lidl air fryer is up to a fourth of the price of some of our favourite models, it definitely delivers bang for your buck.