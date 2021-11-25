We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for a Black Friday Ooni deal? Ooni is the brand behind some of our favourite pizza ovens, and with prices starting at £250 (that’s before these Black Friday pizza oven deals) it’s also one of the most affordable options on the market. Whether you’re looking for a cheap Ooni deal for the perfect Christmas gift, or want to splurge on the new, luxe Ooni Karu 16, this guide has all the discounts you need to know about.

Because Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens on the market, it can be tricky to find them in stock for some of the year. That’s why Black Friday is the ultimate time to buy, because when the time for some alfresco entertaining does arrive, you’ll be fully kitted out to impress friends and family with fresh artisanal-style pizza from your own oven. Ooni Black Friday deals are a little hard to come by if you shop at some of the key stockists. You can find the Karu and Fyra at John Lewis & Partners, and while they’re sometimes sold out, you can also pick up an Ooni oven on Amazon from time to time. The real savings this Black Friday start at the Ooni site, with 20% off sitewide, starting right now and running through Cyber Monday. It’s a deal we love so much, we included it in our best Black Friday home deals page.

Ooni Black Friday deals: today’s top savings

Black Friday Ooni deals sell out fast, but here are some of our top deals on favourites like the Koda, Pro, Karu, and Fyra. You can even save on bundles for pizza peels, briquettes and more.

Ooni Fyra 12: was £249, now £199 at Ooni

One of our favourites for wood-fired pizza, the Fyra is now £50 off when you shop direct from Ooni. It’s got a sleek black finish that will look the part in any outdoor kitchen. View Deal

Ooni Karu 12: was £299, now £239 at Ooni

This multi-fuel option is capable of cooking on both wood and gas, and has a removable chimney for easy transportation. View Deal

Ooni Black Friday accessory deals

If you’ve already got an Ooni pizza oven, or invested in a Black Friday Ooni deal but want to see what accessories are on sale to pair it with, we’ve found some fantastic Ooni Black Friday accessory deals for you. While Ooni ovens are typically more budget-friendly than alternatives from Gozney and DeliVita, they do tend to come with less extras as standard. We recommend buying a pizza peel if you plan on buying an Ooni, because it’s pretty much impossible to use your new oven without one. Find pizza peel deals and more below…

Ooni Pizza Turning Peel: was £49.99, now £39.99 at Lakeland

We love our pizza turning peel for keeping the pizza moving while it cooks. It’s important to turn it halfway through, or you’ll end up with a burnt crust on one side and un-melted mozzarella on the other. This turning peel makes it a lot easier, and you’ll feel like a real pro when using it. View Deal Where to buy an Ooni pizza oven We’ve reviewed a fair few Ooni pizza ovens, including the Fyra and the Karu 12 and Karu 16. The Ooni Karu 16 is a recent launch that’s still on pre-order, so it’s unlikely that it will go on promotion this Black Friday, but you can still read our Ooni Karu 16 pizza oven review for an insight into how it compares with the Ooni Karu 12. Our editor seriously loves her Ooni Fyra. It’s Ooni’s entry-level oven, but it delivers on sleek exterior and on easy re-fuelling. Powered by wood pellets, the Fyra has a simple hopper at the back to pour in more wood as you cook your pizza.

The best place to buy an Ooni pizza oven is usually the Ooni site. It’s the first place that re-stocks when the Ooni does sell out, and it’s got consistent pricing that won’t fluctuate with demand (something we’ve noticed on Amazon from time to time).