This incredible Hamptons property has been home to many a rich and famous tenant, and now it's for sale

Imagine being able to say that you’ve slept in the same bedroom, swam in the same pool or scrubbed up in the same tub as Beyoncé – that would be quite something. But (providing you’ve got a spare £11 .2 million in your pocket) you need not imagine any longer, as Mr and Mrs Carter’s one time rental is now on the market.

‘Goose Creek’ is described by real estate agent Corcoran as ‘one of the most famous homes in the Hamptons’, embodying a ‘Gatsby era estate flush with grandeur and luxury’.

As you might imagine, it comes equipped with every amenity a VIP could feasibly want: indoor and outdoor swimming pools (plus guest house)? Check. Tennis court? Check. Gym and sauna? Check, check. The pièce de résistance is probably the 110 seat screening room, complete with bar and entertaining space.

Should you be fortunate enough to acquire the property, you would have an impressive eight bedrooms to hunker down in, as well as a slightly overwhelming choice of bathrooms (11.5, to be exact).

If you’re not a fan of the Carters, what about Madonna or Jennifer Lopez? According to Mansion Global, they’ve rented the property too. At 19,000 square feet, it’s certainly a pretty dreamy venue for a party, as Geena Davis (who reportedly celebrated her birthday there) would know.

According to New York magazine, even Jay-Z was impressed by the sheer size of the place – “I felt like a little kid in a big haunted house in there”. The same report suggests that one’s neighbours at Goose Creek might include Meg Ryan, Sandra Bullock and Ed Burns. The Carters are believed to have forked out $400,000 to rent out the house for a month in August, and they shot a music video there.

How the other half live, eh?