The Sicilian home Amanda Holden and Alan Carr bought for €2 is for sale
The home from BBC's 'Amanda & Alan's Italian Job' is for sale on Rightmove
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The Sicilian home Amanda Holden and Alan Carr bought for €2 for BBC's 'Amanda & Alan's Italian Job' is now for sale and up for grabs.
This house tour is one we're particularly enticed by, as Britain's Got Talent judge, Amanda Holden and comedian Alan Carr spent three months on the renovation project for these Sicilian flats, which they bought for just €1 each for their show on BBC One.
Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's Casa Alamanda
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom flat, dubbed Casa Alamanda, is located in the heart of Sicily, Italy and is currently for sale for €145,000 (that's approximately £127,825 for us Brits) on Rightmove (opens in new tab), marketed through Sotheby's International Realty (opens in new tab).
All the proceeds from the sale of the renovated Sicilian flat will be split between Comic Relief (opens in new tab) and Children in Need (opens in new tab). We think it could be a decent consideration for a holiday home.
Unsurprisingly, it wasn't just Amanda and Alan who were captivated by the Italian sunshine and views, as searches on Rightmove for homes in Sicily have been up 255% since the show began at the beginning of January. This figure has more than tripled compared with the same period last year.
The 1,300sq ft flat comes fully furnished and equipped with air-conditioning and central heating – meaning it's ready for you to move in and make your own with a few personalised tweaks.
The flat boasts a spacious lounge, dining room, and kitchen, so you can flesh out your own home decor ideas. And of course, how could we not mention the three balconies dotted around the flat so you can take in the awe-inspiring views of Sicily?
Even better yet, the Sicilian flat comes with a shared, walled courtyard so you can enjoy even more of the Mediterranean sunshine.
We think there's definitely been a point made to inform our neutral living room ideas in the furnishing of this home, with the wood tones and accents of green and pink tying everything together and bringing character to the space. After all, green is the new neutral to know about.
Did this bring about an itch for the holiday blues for you? It definitely did for us.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
8 red flags putting off buyers when you're selling a house
No matter how much you entice buyers, these things will leave a lasting impression
By Amy Cutmore
-
Gardening experts warn against falling for these 12 easily avoided garden mistakes
The common mistakes holding your garden back from looking its best, plus expert tips to fix them
By Andrea Childs
-
8 brilliant IKEA kitchen island hacks to personalise your cooking space
Find out how to create a standout centre point in your kitchen without paying big bucks
By Laurie Davidson
-
Inside Jim Carrey's £23.9m LA home – the garden is a masterclass in zoning
The impressive estate in the City of Angels definitely did not disappoint
By Jullia Joson
-
Inside the £27m mansion where Harry and Meghan filmed their Netflix show
The lavish mansion is currently up for grabs on the property market
By Jullia Joson
-
Take a look inside this waterfront estate previously owned by ABBA
It's in a prime location on the water – but, Mamma Mia, could this Abba house do with a little work inside
By Amy Hunt
-
Step inside Ken and Deirdre Barlow's home
Recognise this kitchen? The designer Sophie Wyatt took the hinges off the cooker to represent Deirdre's... ahem... unbalanced personality.
By Heather Young
-
UPDATE! Adam Levine of Maroon 5 puts his $18.9 million estate in Los Angeles up for sale after just THREE MONTHS!
The singer and his wife Behati Prinsloo are moving like Jagger out of the LA pad they bought in August!
By Amy Cutmore
-
Step inside celebrity chef Rachel Khoo's stylish London home – with Parisian-inspired kitchen
The kitchen is the beating heart of this impressive apartment
By Tamara Kelly
-
At home with Schofe! Inside Phillip Schofield's house in Oxfordshire
The silver fox has been sharing photos and videos of his home on Instagram
By Amy Cutmore
-
Step inside Cliff Richard’s house in Barbados – 'Move It', and it could be yours for £6,806,000
It would be a great place to spend a Summer Holiday
By Amy Cutmore