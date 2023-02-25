The Sicilian home Amanda Holden and Alan Carr bought for €2 is for sale

The Sicilian home Amanda Holden and Alan Carr bought for €2 for BBC's 'Amanda & Alan's Italian Job' is now for sale and up for grabs.

This house tour is one we're particularly enticed by, as Britain's Got Talent judge, Amanda Holden and comedian Alan Carr spent three months on the renovation project for these Sicilian flats, which they bought for just €1 each for their show on BBC One.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's Casa Alamanda

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom flat, dubbed Casa Alamanda, is located in the heart of Sicily, Italy and is currently for sale for €145,000 (that's approximately £127,825 for us Brits) on Rightmove (opens in new tab), marketed through Sotheby's International Realty (opens in new tab).

All the proceeds from the sale of the renovated Sicilian flat will be split between Comic Relief (opens in new tab) and Children in Need (opens in new tab). We think it could be a decent consideration for a holiday home.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

Unsurprisingly, it wasn't just Amanda and Alan who were captivated by the Italian sunshine and views, as searches on Rightmove for homes in Sicily have been up 255% since the show began at the beginning of January. This figure has more than tripled compared with the same period last year.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

The 1,300sq ft flat comes fully furnished and equipped with air-conditioning and central heating – meaning it's ready for you to move in and make your own with a few personalised tweaks.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

The flat boasts a spacious lounge, dining room, and kitchen, so you can flesh out your own home decor ideas. And of course, how could we not mention the three balconies dotted around the flat so you can take in the awe-inspiring views of Sicily?

(Image credit: Rightmove)

Even better yet, the Sicilian flat comes with a shared, walled courtyard so you can enjoy even more of the Mediterranean sunshine.

We think there's definitely been a point made to inform our neutral living room ideas in the furnishing of this home, with the wood tones and accents of green and pink tying everything together and bringing character to the space. After all, green is the new neutral to know about.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

Did this bring about an itch for the holiday blues for you? It definitely did for us.