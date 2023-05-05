10 residences the Royals call home – a look at the Royal Family's property portfolio
A snapshot of the impressive lineup of homes fit for a King
Have you ever wondered about the Royal Family houses: what are they and who lives there? As Coronation Weekend spirits are high and bright, you can't go far without someone mentioning the crowning of King Charles III. Whether it's a discussion on street party ideas, or browsing through Coronation keepsakes, the Royal Family is all the buzz at the moment.
So, what better way to further lean into the celebrations than to take a look at the Royal Family's impressive property portfolio?
10 Royal Family houses
With over more than a dozen residences, we've selected just 10 Royal Family houses out of the many that they call home, both open to the public as well as standing as purely private residences to the Monarch and his close family.
1. Buckingham Palace
Even if you're not super up to date on the royals and what they're up to, we're fairly certain Buckingham Palace (opens in new tab) is a household name that many of us definitely recognise, boasting over 50,000 visits by the public every year.
Buckingham Palace has served as the official London residence of the UK's sovereigns since 1837 and is now also the administrative headquarters of the Monarch.
Despite several reports of the royal family's distaste for residing here, it continues to remain central to the British monarchy, standing as a focal point for significant national celebrations and commemorations.
2. Windsor Castle
Located in Berkshire, Windsor Castle (opens in new tab) has been a royal home and fortress for over 900 years and is the largest occupied castle in the world boasting over 1000 rooms. The castle was the late Queen's preferred home and acts as the Monarch's typical weekend residence.
Windsor Castle is used regularly for events, weddings, and funerals, with some areas open for visitation by the public.
3. Clarence House
Clarence House (opens in new tab) stands beside St James's Palace and is the official London residence of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. Previously, it was home to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother for almost five decades.
It's currently closed to the public but opens up to members of the public during August every year.
4. St James's Palace
Located just a stone's throw away from Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, St James's Palace (opens in new tab) has long been the setting for a handful of the most important events in Royal history, previously acting as a residence of Kings and Queens of England for over 300 years until the reign of Queen Victoria.
Today, St James's Palace is used to host receptions year after year for charities associated with members of the Royal Family.
5. Kensington Palace
Also located in central London, Kensington Palace is the London residence of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke and Duchess of Kent, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.
Various parts of Kensington Palace (opens in new tab) are open to the public for visitation, and the palace is also home to the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection with items dating back to the 18th century to the present day.
6. Adelaide Cottage
Adelaide Cottage is currently the official residence of The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, located in Windsor Home Park.
7. Frogmore Cottage
Located about half a mile south of Windsor Castle in Windsor Home Park, Frogmore Cottage was home to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, until they left in 2020. The house is now currently empty and not open to the public.
8. The Palace of Holyroodhouse
The Palace of Holyroodhouse (opens in new tab) is King Charles III's official residence in Scotland, however, is also open to the public all year round and is often regarded as a centrepoint for celebrating the best of Scotland.
9. Balmoral Castle and Estate
We've recently heard rumblings of King Charles renovating Balmoral Castle ahead of the Coronation. Located in Scotland, Balmoral Castle (opens in new tab) has been the beloved summer house of the Royal Family and was said to be the late Queen's favourite place before passing there last September.
Balormal Castle's grounds, gardens, and exhibitions are currently open to the public until the 16th of August, perfect for lots of summer fun for the whole family.
10. Sandringham Estate
Dubbed the much-loved country retreat of the Royal Family since 1862, Sandringham Estate (opens in new tab) is located in Norfolk and remains the private country retreat of King Charles III and The Queen Consort today.
The estate is open to the public during the summertime, with plenty of other opportunities to relax, unwind, and learn more about the heritage of the Royals.
Mind you, this is only a handful of the many Royal residences to date and doesn't even begin to encompass all the history surrounding each home, but it's a start.
Therefore, whether you'll be out celebrating or are just relaxing at home enjoying this long weekend ahead, pay a close eye as you may end up catching some of the Royal Family houses in passing.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
