Inside Hugh Grant's former £7.25 million London penthouse – it has us in love, actually

Hugh Grant's former South Kensington home is currently on sale for just over £7 million – and among the many celebrity homes we've peered inside, this is yet another one that will have you in love, actually (sorry).

The 3-bed penthouse has us swooning with its not-so-quiet luxury interiors and home decor that are strikingly prominent throughout the living room, bedrooms, and bathrooms alike. Let's just say, it's giving grandeur in every possible way.

This isn't the first time we've peered into a Love Actually star's home (enter, Martine McCutcheon's monochrome hallway), and after seeing the inside of this penthouse, we're also hoping it won't be the last.

(Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services London)

Hugh Grant's former South Kensington home

The South Kensington property is currently listed for £7.25 million on Berkshire Hathaway Home Services London under Knightsbridge Estate Agents.

(Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services London)

The Love Actually and Bridget Jones' Diary star's former Chelsea penthouse comes with an indoor floorplan of 3000 square feet, paired with an additional 1600 square feet of outdoor space – which is often difficult to come by, especially in London flats. So any private garden or outdoor living area is a welcome addition, and this penthouse has lots of it.

The outdoor space also boasts a covered sun deck and jacuzzi, an at-home spa luxury that's definitely got us wanting to nab a hot tub for ourselves in this rogue September heatwave.

(Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services London)

With direct lift access, the penthouse is split between three bedroom suites and a large semi-open plan reception room, dining area, and kitchen.

The open-plan living room helps to make the already generously sized home feel even larger than life, making the most of the living area. What's caught our eye even more is the way living room rug ideas have been used to help zone the open-plan space further.

(Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services London)

This semi-open plan area then leads onto a west-facing terrace with stunning views towards Chelsea. What's more, the master bedroom suite indulges in south-facing views towards the river and Battersea Power Station. And, how could we forget the gorgeously luxurious marble bathroom interior?

(Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services London)

The rest of the South Kensington penthouse has been furnished in what arguably could be dubbed as Gen Z's edit of 'cringe' interior trends, featuring lots of luxe, mirrored furniture, and a more neutral colour palette throughout the home.

However, we'd like to offer the counter-argument and say that we think it's actually been done quite tastefully, in our opinion as it's been paired with classic dark wood interior accents.

(Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services London)

It's got us wondering whether this is how lavish Hugh Grant was living when he called this property home, considering he occupied it for over 20 years. Perhaps the Love Actually star had a similar inclination towards the interior trends we now refer to as quiet luxury and stealth wealth, after all.