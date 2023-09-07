Inside Hugh Grant's former £7.25 million London penthouse – it has us in love, actually
It's giving grandeur in every way possible
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Hugh Grant's former South Kensington home is currently on sale for just over £7 million – and among the many celebrity homes we've peered inside, this is yet another one that will have you in love, actually (sorry).
The 3-bed penthouse has us swooning with its not-so-quiet luxury interiors and home decor that are strikingly prominent throughout the living room, bedrooms, and bathrooms alike. Let's just say, it's giving grandeur in every possible way.
This isn't the first time we've peered into a Love Actually star's home (enter, Martine McCutcheon's monochrome hallway), and after seeing the inside of this penthouse, we're also hoping it won't be the last.
Hugh Grant's former South Kensington home
The South Kensington property is currently listed for £7.25 million on Berkshire Hathaway Home Services London under Knightsbridge Estate Agents.
The Love Actually and Bridget Jones' Diary star's former Chelsea penthouse comes with an indoor floorplan of 3000 square feet, paired with an additional 1600 square feet of outdoor space – which is often difficult to come by, especially in London flats. So any private garden or outdoor living area is a welcome addition, and this penthouse has lots of it.
The outdoor space also boasts a covered sun deck and jacuzzi, an at-home spa luxury that's definitely got us wanting to nab a hot tub for ourselves in this rogue September heatwave.
With direct lift access, the penthouse is split between three bedroom suites and a large semi-open plan reception room, dining area, and kitchen.
The open-plan living room helps to make the already generously sized home feel even larger than life, making the most of the living area. What's caught our eye even more is the way living room rug ideas have been used to help zone the open-plan space further.
This semi-open plan area then leads onto a west-facing terrace with stunning views towards Chelsea. What's more, the master bedroom suite indulges in south-facing views towards the river and Battersea Power Station. And, how could we forget the gorgeously luxurious marble bathroom interior?
The rest of the South Kensington penthouse has been furnished in what arguably could be dubbed as Gen Z's edit of 'cringe' interior trends, featuring lots of luxe, mirrored furniture, and a more neutral colour palette throughout the home.
However, we'd like to offer the counter-argument and say that we think it's actually been done quite tastefully, in our opinion as it's been paired with classic dark wood interior accents.
It's got us wondering whether this is how lavish Hugh Grant was living when he called this property home, considering he occupied it for over 20 years. Perhaps the Love Actually star had a similar inclination towards the interior trends we now refer to as quiet luxury and stealth wealth, after all.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
The best air fryers for a family of 4, reviewed by the Ideal Home team
We’ve reviewed a selection of air fryers for a family of 4 to make mealtimes chaos-free
By Helen McCue
-
Duux North 9K Smart Air Conditioner review: tried and tested
Our Duux North 9K Smart Air Conditioner review puts this stylish unit through its paces to find out if its performance can match its designer looks
By Amy Lockwood
-
The ultimate scents to turn your bathroom into a mini-spa, according to fragrance experts
The experts reveal how to keep on top of any odorous smells while producing a relaxing atmosphere
By Ellis Cochrane
-
We get an insider look at Bob Dylan's £3 million Scottish Highland estate
We got a peek inside the 60s icon's longtime Highland home – and it's glorious as it sounds
By Jullia Joson
-
10 residences the Royals call home – a look at the Royal Family's property portfolio
A snapshot of the impressive lineup of homes fit for a King
By Jullia Joson
-
The Sicilian home Amanda Holden and Alan Carr bought for €2 is for sale
The home from BBC's 'Amanda & Alan's Italian Job' is for sale on Rightmove
By Jullia Joson
-
Inside Jim Carrey's £23.9m LA home – the garden is a masterclass in zoning
The impressive estate in the City of Angels definitely did not disappoint
By Jullia Joson
-
Inside the £27m mansion where Harry and Meghan filmed their Netflix show
The lavish mansion is currently up for grabs on the property market
By Jullia Joson
-
Take a look inside this waterfront estate previously owned by ABBA
It's in a prime location on the water – but, Mamma Mia, could this Abba house do with a little work inside
By Amy Hunt
-
Step inside Ken and Deirdre Barlow's home
Recognise this kitchen? The designer Sophie Wyatt took the hinges off the cooker to represent Deirdre's... ahem... unbalanced personality.
By Heather Young
-
UPDATE! Adam Levine of Maroon 5 puts his $18.9 million estate in Los Angeles up for sale after just THREE MONTHS!
The singer and his wife Behati Prinsloo are moving like Jagger out of the LA pad they bought in August!
By Amy Cutmore