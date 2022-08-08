Take a look inside this waterfront estate previously owned by ABBA

Owning a piece of your favourite band's iconic history is the dream of many music fans – but how about owning a property previously owned by one of the most famous bands in the world?

If you've got close to $4 million (£3.2million) to drop, you could be the proud new owners of a sprawling waterfront estate in Florida, reportedly once owned by ABBA.

The home, built in 1982, is located in the upmarket island community of Tierra Verde in Florida, and was, apparently, originally bought for the Swedish four-piece to escape to during the cold London winters.

the ABBA home in Florida from the back, with the dock leading onto the water

(Image credit: Bear Karry Productions)

The setting of this $3.95million listing couldn't be any more picturesque – sat on the edge of Tampa Bay, and nestled within a small waterfront community, it was likely a haven of relaxation for the musical foursome.

Inside the former ABBA house

Inside, the 6-bed, 4-bath home needs a bit of an overhaul – but we reckon the stunning waterside views and pretty surroundings are more than enough to make up for that.

front and exterior of ABBA home and driveway

(Image credit: Bear Karry Productions)

The views from the pool, located on the pool deck, are certainly pretty spectacular, especially as the Floridian sun sets across the water. And while it's been many years since ABBA used the 4,527 sq. ft. property as a base, their influences are still clear to see.

View from the pool out to the bay at twilight at the ABBA home

(Image credit: Bear Karry Productions)

The design of the home – which the estate agent describes as 'suspended in time' – was inspired by traditional Swedish longhouses, evidenced in the long, slightly more narrow look it upholds to this day.

Internally, the Scandi-style decor is also evident (see our Scandi kitchen ideas for more inspo), with a wood-panelled ceiling and a built-in hot tub in the 'Florida room' – yes, really!

Florida room with hot tub at the ABBA home

(Image credit: Bear Karry Productions)

It might be looking a little 'coastal grandma' right now but the main living room has loads of potential with luxuriously high ceilings and a large stone fireplace that dominates the space.

living room space with stone fireplace in the ABBA house

(Image credit: Bear Karry Productions)

Throughout the rest of the home, the current decor is minimal and simple, if slightly dated. The lower floor of the open, two-storey living space leads onto a darker, all-wood kitchen, while upstairs, there's a fairly spacious office room.

dark wood kitchen in ABBA home

(Image credit: Bear Karry Productions)

Interestingly, the home is divided into two identical 'mirrored' floor plans – each of the two sides have a downstairs master suite, a loft area and two bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

The bedrooms and bathrooms are spacious but in need of an update. However, the views more than compensate for that!

bedroom decorated in beige in white colours at the ABBA home

(Image credit: Bear Karry Productions)

There have been some recent upgrades from the current owners however; a new roof with skylights has been added to welcome plenty of natural light, as have solar panels to help its future owners save energy at home. It also has electric shutters, and plexiglass covers, providing hurricane protection for windows and sliders.

Do you reckon you could take this project on? Or should we say, Voulez Vous...

This property is listed with Lisa Farmer, with Sotheby's International Realty (opens in new tab).

