We get an insider look at Bob Dylan's £3 million Scottish Highland estate

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bob Dylan, famously dubbed as one of America's 'greatest songwriters', is easily a household name for many – but did you know that he owns a longtime home in the Scottish Highlands? In fact, it's up for sale right now, and we've got an insider look at what exactly he's had cooking up in this glorious estate.

It's not every day you get a tour of a celebrity home, much less a tour of a 60s music icon's home. This stately mansion, known as Aultmore House in Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorm National Park in Scotland has been an extended home to the artist for the last 17 years. However, after being unable to visit since the pandemic, Bob Dylan has decided to list the property for sale.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Inside Bob Dylan's Scottish Highland estate

Knight Frank has listed Bob Dylan's elegant, fully refurbished Highland country house, accepting offers in excess of £3 million. The 18,357 square feet manor boasts a highly generous 16 bedrooms with beautiful garden views, 11 bathrooms, and four reception rooms, on 25 acres of land – and it's truly glorious.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Approached via a private tree-lined driveway, the Edwardian Country manor was initially completed in 1914 and has been meticulously maintained, retaining many of the features and designs on its exterior, including large windows and an elegant columned central block flanked by two stone gazebos.

The property underwent significant renovations from 2007 to 2008, with substantial upgrades made to the internal wiring, heating, and hot water systems to improve the quality of life in the home, however, its period elements remain. Upon just first glance alone, it's a treasure to the eye that simply cannot be missed.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The inside, however, is a whole other wonder in itself. The entrance hall features a limestone staircase with wrought iron and wooden bannisters, with four reception rooms boasting gorgeous Adam-style marble fireplaces. The billiard room, drawing room, sitting room, and dining room, on the other hand, are fully equipped with dreamy open fireplaces.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The period craftsmanship of the home has also been heavily retained, with beautifully detailed plasterwork on ceilings and archways, and timber floors and facings throughout. It's certainly a lesson for our own period living room ideas, you know, minus the utter 'grandness' of it all.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

In an estate this big, you already know that entertaining spaces will never fall short. Multiple entertainment areas in the Highland home include a lounge and garden room, not to mention its huge 25 acres of landscaped grounds boasting beautiful gardens with fountains, statues, and even three cottages that have been rented to holidaymakers.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Not only that, but the property has also been available as a wedding venue and was featured in BBC's Monarch of the Glen, proving the estate's high recognition for historic and architectural importance.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Surprisingly, throughout the house tour, we came across no recording studios and the like, or even nods to Bob Dylan's career throughout the estate, indicating that it was more likely a holiday home to step away from all the madness that comes with the career.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

It's a beautiful estate, to say the least – and quite the fun fact for whoever gets to snag this home next. Oh, what we'd give to be able to boast that our homes used to be occupied by an icon in the music industry. Now, that is a conversation starter.