Inside Jim Carrey's £23.9m LA home – the garden is a masterclass in zoning

Jim Carrey's Los Angeles home is now on the market for a whopping £23.9 million featuring home decor trends so good, you just have to get a load of them – you won't believe your eyes when you see the garden.

Canadian-American actor and comedian Jim Carrey has long been a familiar face in our favourite hallmark films for decades-long now, and when the news came about that his grand Los Angeles estate had hit the market for the first time in almost 30 years for the public to devour, you already know we were keen to step inside this gorgeous celebrity home.

Jim Carrey Los Angeles estate

Sotheby's International Realty (opens in new tab) has listed the actor's lavish 12,000 square feet 5-bed property for $28.9 million, estimated to be approximately £23.9 million, for us Brits to better understand. The meticulously maintained estate is set behind more than 280' of hedged frontage, right in the heart of Brentwood, Los Angeles.

Jim Carrey Los Angeles estate living room

The estate extends over two private and serene acres, with the one-story ranch-style home showcasing itself as a 'one-of-a-kind magical sanctuary.' The contemporary interiors of the home flourish as they encompass the ideal display of modern living room ideas that are lofty, inviting, and flooded with natural light.

Pitched beam ceilings with skylights remain the striking focus of the interior spaces, with each gathering space, big or small, the perfect place to flesh out fireplace ideas and verdant views.

Jim Carrey Los Angeles estate living room

In addition, the chef's kitchen is equipped with ample kitchen storage ideas and shelving, boasting superior small appliances for streamlined cooking and hosting. And don't even get us started on the bedrooms, decorated to a tee for a well-deserved restful retreat with fireplaces and sitting areas to bask you in beautiful natural sunlight.

Jim Carrey Los Angeles estate bedroom

The richly hued-wood-panelled bath has a cosy fireplace, soaking tub, and privacy leaded-glass windows. The bathroom is one suited for luxe living and we're obsessed.

Jim Carrey Los Angeles estate bathroom

And of course, what you've been waiting for: the luscious garden that spans two acres. It's truly a masterclass in zoning. Numerous glass doors open to a large courtyard patio for quintessential California indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

Jim Carrey Los Angeles estate outdoor

With over two acres strewn with majestic mature trees, the lavish estate boasts a north-south championship tennis court, gazebo, waterfall pool and spa, pool house with bar, fireplace, and separate infrared sauna and steam room. Outdoor living never looked so good.

Jim Carrey Los Angeles estate tennis court

And it doesn't just end there. Large grassy areas, a designated vegetable garden, and meandering paths leading to peaceful yoga also make up the outdoor space. Trust us when I say you're going to want to brush up on your garden landscaping ideas after this one.

Jim Carrey Los Angeles estate outdoor

The estate is currently listed on Sotheby's International Realty and is up for grabs on the housing market. We wonder who'll be lucky enough to adopt the marvellous garden for themselves.

