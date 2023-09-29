Calling Sex Education fans! Otis and Jean's dreamy house is actually available to buy, but for an eye-watering price
For a not-so-humble £1.5 million, the beloved residence could be yours...
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If you asked to us name a show that combined both entertaining television and stunning interior design, Netflix's Sex Education easily ranks as a series deserving of that spotlight.
Well, it's many a fan's lucky day as Otis and Jean's iconic home is currently for sale for £1.5 million – and we get a look inside the fan-favourite residence.
Otis and Jean's Netflix Sex Education house up for sale
Of all the house tours we've done, this one's a stunner that will certainly have you swooning. Dubbed 'The Chalet', the impressive Norwegian-designed home was originally built in 1912 for use as a salmon fishing lodge and is located in Symonds Yat near Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire.
Both the chalet's exterior and interior have been featured extensively throughout the series, as home to Otis and Jean Milburn, played respectively by Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson. Therefore, will be instantly recognisable to fans globally as a well-favoured celebrity home.
The property has since been featured in many location shoots, including Channel 4's Extraordinary Escapes and (of course), Sex Education. It is currently listed on Rightmove under Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.5 million.
Season 4 of the globally acclaimed Netflix series aired just over a week ago on the 21st of September, refuelling many viewers' passion and enjoyment for the hit series. So, the Milburn property hitting the market is right on time for the resurgence of recurring and new fans to the series.
The stunning house boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms, arranged over three floors, and the interior exudes a lovely, warm, and comforting atmosphere (perhaps consider adding this as inspo for a cosy living room idea).
There are stunning views of the outdoors from the principal bedrooms and they are all arranged around a central hall and a gallery landing. Not only that, but there are French windows on the ground floor opening to the decked balcony.
Commenting on The Chalet, James Toogood, office head of Knight Frank Bristol says, 'The Chalet was launched just yesterday morning and we are already actively booking in several first-round viewings.'
'The fact that this property is so well known only adds to the appeal of what is an incredibly rare opportunity to own a spectacular home, with exceptional views of the River Wye in a beautiful, private, woodland setting.'
Even without knowledge of the Netflix series, it's crystal clear that the house makes a lasting impression nonetheless. In fact, many of our editors at Ideal Home were swooning over the conservatory calling it 'incredible' and sharing our unanimous adoration for the utterly dreamy house.
It's safe to say, we're envious of whoever gets to be the lucky one to call this home.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
Are you planning on sowing your grass seeds this October? Experts say this is what you need to do
Discover whether it’s the perfect time or if you left it too late
By Sara Hesikova
-
Ninja and Instant both have new 5-star air fryers - here's what happened when we put them head to head
The Instant VersaZone and Ninja FlexDrawer are leading the way with their versatile designs - here's which one would suit you
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Squirrels in your loft? We've rounded up the best ways to get rid of them for good
Top tips to stop the squirrels from driving you nuts
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Inside Hugh Grant's former £7.25 million London penthouse – it has us in love, actually
It's giving grandeur in every way possible
By Jullia Joson
-
We get an insider look at Bob Dylan's £3 million Scottish Highland estate
We got a peek inside the 60s icon's longtime Highland home – and it's glorious as it sounds
By Jullia Joson
-
10 residences the Royals call home – a look at the Royal Family's property portfolio
A snapshot of the impressive lineup of homes fit for a King
By Jullia Joson
-
The Sicilian home Amanda Holden and Alan Carr bought for €2 is for sale
The home from BBC's 'Amanda & Alan's Italian Job' is for sale on Rightmove
By Jullia Joson
-
Inside Jim Carrey's £23.9m LA home – the garden is a masterclass in zoning
The impressive estate in the City of Angels definitely did not disappoint
By Jullia Joson
-
Inside the £27m mansion where Harry and Meghan filmed their Netflix show
The lavish mansion is currently up for grabs on the property market
By Jullia Joson
-
Take a look inside this waterfront estate previously owned by ABBA
It's in a prime location on the water – but, Mamma Mia, could this Abba house do with a little work inside
By Amy Hunt
-
Step inside Ken and Deirdre Barlow's home
Recognise this kitchen? The designer Sophie Wyatt took the hinges off the cooker to represent Deirdre's... ahem... unbalanced personality.
By Heather Young