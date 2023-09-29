Calling Sex Education fans! Otis and Jean's dreamy house is actually available to buy, but for an eye-watering price

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you asked to us name a show that combined both entertaining television and stunning interior design, Netflix's Sex Education easily ranks as a series deserving of that spotlight.

Well, it's many a fan's lucky day as Otis and Jean's iconic home is currently for sale for £1.5 million – and we get a look inside the fan-favourite residence.

(Image credit: Sam Taylor/Netflix)

Otis and Jean's Netflix Sex Education house up for sale

Of all the house tours we've done, this one's a stunner that will certainly have you swooning. Dubbed 'The Chalet', the impressive Norwegian-designed home was originally built in 1912 for use as a salmon fishing lodge and is located in Symonds Yat near Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Both the chalet's exterior and interior have been featured extensively throughout the series, as home to Otis and Jean Milburn, played respectively by Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson. Therefore, will be instantly recognisable to fans globally as a well-favoured celebrity home.

The property has since been featured in many location shoots, including Channel 4's Extraordinary Escapes and (of course), Sex Education. It is currently listed on Rightmove under Knight Frank with a guide price of £1.5 million.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Season 4 of the globally acclaimed Netflix series aired just over a week ago on the 21st of September, refuelling many viewers' passion and enjoyment for the hit series. So, the Milburn property hitting the market is right on time for the resurgence of recurring and new fans to the series.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The stunning house boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms, arranged over three floors, and the interior exudes a lovely, warm, and comforting atmosphere (perhaps consider adding this as inspo for a cosy living room idea).

There are stunning views of the outdoors from the principal bedrooms and they are all arranged around a central hall and a gallery landing. Not only that, but there are French windows on the ground floor opening to the decked balcony.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Commenting on The Chalet, James Toogood, office head of Knight Frank Bristol says, 'The Chalet was launched just yesterday morning and we are already actively booking in several first-round viewings.'

'The fact that this property is so well known only adds to the appeal of what is an incredibly rare opportunity to own a spectacular home, with exceptional views of the River Wye in a beautiful, private, woodland setting.'

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Even without knowledge of the Netflix series, it's crystal clear that the house makes a lasting impression nonetheless. In fact, many of our editors at Ideal Home were swooning over the conservatory calling it 'incredible' and sharing our unanimous adoration for the utterly dreamy house.

It's safe to say, we're envious of whoever gets to be the lucky one to call this home.