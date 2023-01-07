Inside the £27m mansion where Harry and Meghan filmed their Netflix show

Take a peek inside the extravagant celebrity home where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filmed their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, which received a mixed response from the public upon airing.

The six-part docuseries follows the couple's story from early courtship up to their well-publicised resignation from the royal family. If you're anything like us, then spending time nestled up on the sofa binging the show over the holiday period probably sounds familiar to you.

The lavish mansion located in Montecito, California in the United States is currently up for grabs on the property market for approximately £27 million. Now that's a house fit for royalty.

A look inside the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix mansion

The 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix mansion, revealed by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com (opens in new tab) is a Mediterranean-style, six-bedroom home measuring 13,599 square feet, employing stunning ocean and mountain views.

The mansion includes a great regal room with a chandelier and arched windows, a view that fans of the Netflix show will be familiar with, as it's where the couple were extensively interviewed.

The lavish mansion was first built in 2006, encompassing two acres of exterior grounds, which we think would host the perfect venue for an endless vault of garden party ideas. The home's exterior features romantic walkways, year-round flowers, a vegetable garden, citrus orchards, and more.

Additional amenities of the mansion include those akin to a hotel or accommodation housing – so think pool, hot tub, bar, gym, game room, and a theatre. It's pretty fancy if we do say so ourselves, and definitely unlike other house tours on Ideal Home. Imagine all the home decor ideas you'd get to try out in all those spaces.

The mansion even comes with a guest house described as 'picturesque' and 'perfect for any royal relative who might drop by for the beautiful Southern California weather.'

Despite the couple living in Montecito currently, they never actually inhabited the extravagant mansion seen in the Netflix show. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito in 2020, a town which has long been a favourite escape for the wealthy, where they stayed with Tyler Perry before securing a £12.3 million home of their own.

The mansion is certainly a show-stopper, and we're really pleased to have been given a chance to take a peek inside the house where the magic happened for the popular Netflix docuseries.