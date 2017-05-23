Ikea house plants are top of the pots at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2017

Take a tour of Ikea's stand at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, featuring all the latest trends in house plants and tips on how to care for them

Between the show gardens, stunning sheds and impressive garden tech on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, house plants don’t usually get much of a look in. But Ikea hopes to change all that this year with its exhibition ‘At Home with Plants’.

Created in partnership with award-winning company Indoor Garden Design, and situated within the Discovery area of Chelsea’s Grand Pavilion, the stand comprises a bedroom, a living room, and a bathroom. In each space, visitors can see how house plants transform a home. They’ll also get tips on the best ways to introduce foliage to their decorating schemes.

Each room showcases trends in house plants, explains the right plant to use in each space, and includes information on keeping plants healthy. Different shapes, textures and shades of green are mixed and matched to create a beautiful look that’s already earned the team a coveted silver medal.

Money trees, peace lilies, succulents, cacti, English ivy, aloe vera and lavender are displayed in a variety of ways. There are pretty hanging baskets, stylish display ladders, wall-mounted boxes and even a bathroom sink planted with orchids. Well at least there are two basins, so you still have somewhere to wash your face…

‘At Ikea, we believe that you don’t need a lot of time, money or space to furnish your home with plants,’ says Lisa Bradshaw, sales leader for plants at Ikea UK & Ireland. ‘With the trend for urbanisation and small-space living growing, not everyone has access to an outdoor space. That’s why we’re encouraging people to grow plants inside their homes.’

The display also highlights the health benefits associated with having plants in the home and in the workplace. Indoor fauna has been proven to have a positive impact on wellbeing, health and productivity.

‘It’s gratifying and very exciting to see how fashionable indoor plants have become,’ says Ian Drummond, creative director at Indoor Garden Design. ‘I’m thrilled that visitors to the show will have the opportunity to experience exciting ways of using plants within the home to maximum stylish effect.’

Feeling inspired to add some foliage around your home? Check out our pick of the best indoor plants.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show runs until Saturday 27th May 2017.