This clever sensor gave my house plants a 'voice' so I'll never forget to water them again – it's a genius Christmas gift for plant parents

If you've ever wondered why your houseplants look a little droopy in winter or worry you've over-watered your monstera, it's your lucky day, as there's an app and gadget for that. Enter the Willow starter pack, RRP £34.99 (now £27.99 for Black Friday), exclusively at Willow.

I care deeply about my indoor jungle and try to keep everything alive as best I can, but sometimes houseplant care can feel a lot like guesswork (if, like me, you don't quite know everything there is to know about each plant). Which is why I bought into Willow's very clever tech without hesitation.

Here's why it should be on every plant lover's gift wishlist and would make an ideal last-minute gift idea.

So how does Willow work? Well, the brand is a British plant-care startup bringing data-driven precision to the world of houseplants. I am using it to track a Monstera that needed a little bit more care since moving from another room.

Its clever, slimline sensor slots into the soil and tracks things like moisture, light, temperature and humidity, which then sends live readings to a Wi-Fi connected hub and the companion app.

This app gives you real-time alerts like ('your monstera is thristy'), trend charts and a plant happiness score that tells you exactly how well your home environment is suiting your beloved greenery. It's the sort of tech I can get behind.

(Image credit: Willow)

Once paired and placed in the pot, the low sensor takes moisture readings every 15 minutes and light readings every minute, building a surprisingly accurate profile of a plant's day-to-day needs.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's especially timely as we all head into winter, which is a tricky season for houseplants, thanks to darker days, central heating dryness and fluctuating temperatures.

The app's alerts take the guesswork out of watering and positioning, making it easier to keep your plants alive and thriving, so you'll look like the perfect plant parent.

(Image credit: Willow)

The Hub can support up to 40 sensors, making it a smart starter gift for someone building out their own outdoor jungle. The starter pack includes a smart sensor, WiFi hub, USB power cable and a pre-installed battery.

This will get you started, with the idea that you can invest in more later for a fully connected plant network. Or if you struggle to care for a particularly fussy specimen, the starter pack is all you'll need to keep an eye on it.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane ) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane ) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane ) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

It's currently 20% off for Black Friday, taking it to £27.99, which puts it firmly into ideal Christmas gift territory.

Whether it's for the plant-obsessed friend, a new homeowner or someone who kills every plant they own, I think it's the sort of present that's thoughtful, techy and genuinely useful.

Shop these alternative plant gadgets

After giving it a whirl myself, I know I'll be investing in one for my mum.

And with 20% off right now for Black Friday, it's an easy win for anyone looking for something actually helpful, as well as a bit different.