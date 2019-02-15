Looking after plants can seem really scary if you’re new to it, or have had a bad experience in the past. But then again, there are few things more satisfying than tending and nurturing a plant and seeing it flourish and grow. And we’re about to make that process far less work for you, thanks to our friend Freddie Blackett, CEO and Co-Founder of Patch Plants.

‘Four of the most common questions I am asked are about unkillable plants, ones that will survive without much daylight, what can go in a bathroom, and which plants are best for air purification,’ he reveals. Here’s Freddie’s quick guide to the best house plants to solve those leafy conundrums.

Best house plants

Best house plant that’s unkillable

‘We’ve all been there,’ says Freddie. ‘You’ve picked up a beautiful plant from the market, brimming with luscious leaves. But a week later, after over/underwatering or sticking it by a radiator… it dies. You vow never to buy another, but your lust for botany makes you crave something else that comes without the maintenance.’

‘Well, look no further than a hardy Sanservieria snake plant, a houseplant that genuinely appreciates a missed watering or two. She truly is the ultimate beginner’s choice, tolerating shadier spots and perfect for the bedroom too. We call ours ‘Susie’ and it comes in three sizes.’

Best house plant for low light

‘All plants eventually need some natural light to survive, but unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with sun-soaked spaces,’ says Freddie. ‘This doesn’t always mean that you can’t bring some plants into your space, though.’

‘If you’re desperate to green up a shady spot there are a few options for you,’ advises Freddie. ‘One of our favourite choices is Cassie, our Zamioculas. She’s also known as the Eternity Plant thanks to her ability to survive in tough conditions, meaning she’ll happily put up with very little sunshine.’