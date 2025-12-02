Poinsettias may be a Christmas classic, but these expert-approved festive houseplants are the real stars of the season

The festive season is upon us, and if you're keen to incorporate indoor greenery as part of your holiday decor, then a festive houseplant is a must. But while poinsettias are a Christmas classic that are always a winner, there are plenty of other equally colourful options worth considering too, so I asked plant experts to share which festive houseplants they always grow at this time of year.

From favourites like poinsettia and amaryllis to winter-flowering houseplants like the Christmas cactus, they are all guaranteed to bring a welcome splash of colour indoors, whether in your own home or as a gift for loved ones.

'Christmas houseplants are the perfect way to share lasting festive cheer,’ says Keira Kay, plant expert at Bloom & Wild. ‘They’re a vibrant, growing gift that brings a daily reminder of your love and a warm, natural presence to a home. They are simply the best choice for injecting joy into the season, whether you are tending to them yourself or sending that enduring festive spirit to someone you care about.’

1. Poinsettia

(Image credit: Stars for Europe)

‘For me, poinsettia is the classic Christmas flower, says Shelley Davis, plant expert at Flying Flowers. ‘Just seeing its vivid red ‘petals’ (which are actually leaves) signals that the festive season is near. They’re great to grow in the lead-up to Christmas and can be cared for year-round, so they rebloom the following season.’

‘Poinsettias thrive in winter and use spring and summer for new growth,’ adds Shelley. ‘Because they’re particular about light and temperature, keeping the right environment is key. For how to care for poinsettias, place them in a bright spot out of direct sunlight, maintain a steady temperature, and avoid radiators or draughty windows.’

‘A well-lit living room or dining table centrepiece makes an ideal home, especially when hosting guests. They also make a great alternative to bringing a bottle of wine to a party. Walking in with a beautifully gift-wrapped poinsettia plant always gets a warm welcome.’

‘Poinsettias bring instant colour at a point in the year when most plants are slowing down, and their bracts (petals) hold well through December if they are kept warm and away from draughts,’ says Connor Towning, lead horticulturist at Beards & Daisies. ‘I always keep poinsettias somewhere consistently warm. A cold blast from an open door is usually what makes poinsettias drop leaves. Bright, indirect light and gentle, even watering are the two things that keep them looking full right through Christmas.’

2. Amaryllis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘With their vivid colours and elegant trumpet-shaped blooms, amaryllis plants make a striking addition to Christmas decor,’ says Shelley Davis. ‘When planted in early November, amaryllis bulbs will flower right around Christmas, perfect timing for a festive dining table centrepiece.’

‘If you purchase one already in bloom, give it proper care as soon as you bring it home. The mature flowers can become top-heavy and cause the stem to bend or break, so consider placing a cane inside the hollow stem before arranging it.’

‘And a charming tradition my family has enjoyed for years is giving each person an amaryllis bulb and seeing whose plant grows the longest into the new year!’

‘Amaryllis offers the joy of watching it grow from a bulb,’ agrees Keira Kay. ‘To care for an amaryllis, start by keeping it in a warm environment with the soil only slightly moist. Once the shoot begins to push out, you can then increase watering frequency to encourage the dramatic flowering display that defines the festive season.’

3. Helleborus

(Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

‘The helleborus - or Carol rose - is another wonderful winter-flowering favourite of mine,’ says Keira Kay. ‘It must be kept in a cooler spot with indirect light, away from heat. To prevent it from sitting in water, take the nursery pot to the sink to water, allowing it to drain completely before returning it to the cover pot.’

‘Once the beautiful blooms are spent, trim them back to encourage new growth. If moving to grow helleborus outside, remember to acclimatise the plant slowly over a couple of weeks to prevent shock.’

4. Winter-flowering begonia

(Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

‘These compact plants flower for weeks and bring colour indoors when light levels are low, making them a strong choice for rooms that don't get strong direct sun in winter,’ says Connor Towning.

‘I grow winter begonias for steady colour. They like a bright spot and a light, regular watering routine, never heavy soaking. Just remove faded flowers promptly and they will keep producing new ones well into January.’

‘The red begonia is one of my top choices for a vibrant festive flourish,’ says Keira Kay. ‘When it comes to how to care for houseplants over winter, place your begonia in an area with bright, indirect light. The key to watering is caution: only give it a drink when the top inch of soil feels dry, which you can check with your finger. Since they love humidity, a light misting will help, and remember to prune away spent flower heads to keep new blooms growing.’

5. Moth orchid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘When Christmas approaches, and the central heating is cranked up, especially in UK homes, it’s important to pick plants that can handle the extra warmth,’ advises Shelley Davis. ‘The phalaenopsis orchid - or moth orchid - is a lovely choice because it’s perfectly happy in a cosy, heated room with gently filtered light.’

‘For how to care for orchids, just try not to place them right next to a radiator, as they still need a bit of fresh air. And like many houseplants, orchids don't enjoy being overwatered, so keep watering lightly and avoid getting the leaves or the crown too wet.’

6. Christmas cactus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘The name says it all,’ adds Shelley Davis. ‘Scientifically known as Schlumbergera, the Christmas cactus is a low-maintenance tropical plant native to the Brazilian rainforests. Although it comes from warmer climates, it blooms only in winter when daylight decreases, and its flowers can last well into January.’

‘Christmas cactus naturally blooms in late November to December, so it is perfectly timed for the festive season,’ says Connor Towning. ‘It also handles central heating better than many other winter plants and wants bright light without the midday glare. For how often to water a Christmas cactus, once watered, let the top of the compost dry out before you water again, because a short dry spell encourages the plant to form buds. If you can give it a slightly cooler spell in autumn, the flowering is even better.’

‘Taking a spin on a more well-known holiday plant, the variegated Christmas cactus gives you the traditional Christmas cactus look but with a rare variegated mutation adding white to its overall colour,’ says Sandi Liang from Dandi Plants at Palmstreet app. ‘Just like a regular Christmas cactus, it will bloom on days where it experiences cold nights and warmer temperatures throughout the daytime.’

7. Norfolk island pine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘This is a softer, greener alternative to a full Christmas tree and works well in smaller spaces,’ says Connor Towning. ‘Indoors, it keeps its shape and feels festive without being disposable.’

‘Treat a Norfolk Island pine like a humidity-loving houseplant rather than a hardy conifer. Keep it away from radiators, mist lightly, and water when the top inch of soil is dry. Consistency is the best way to avoid browning tips over winter.’

8. Musa nono banana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘For an alternative houseplant idea, I love to lift someone’s spirits for the holidays by gifting a little starter plant of a Musa nono banana, which is something that starts out small,’ says Sandi Liang. ‘As you care for it over the winter, your little plant will be ready to be planted outside in either April or May, where it will flourish. And when planting outside, be mindful that temperatures in your area are not dipping below 60 degrees to ensure that the plant thrives outside.’

‘If you like white or heavily variegated plants, you can opt for the Musa florida for its variegated white leaves and upon maturity, it will produce green and white bananas that have a much sweeter taste than regular bananas. This plant is an excellent choice for winter because it grows well in the cold temperatures!’

Are you planning on buying a festive houseplant for your home or as a gift? Let me know your favourites.