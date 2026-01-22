5 houseplant trends you need on your radar for 2026 – it's all about bold planting with minimal maintenance, according to experts

Houseplant enthusiasts looking for fresh ideas and inspiration, I have good news for you: predictions for 2026 houseplant trends are in, and they’re looking exciting.

Last week, I talked about the 2026 garden trends that are set to reshape our outdoor spaces, and this year’s houseplant trend forecast looks ready to transform our indoor planting landscape, too. There’s a focus on intentional planting, jungle themes, and low-maintenance favourites taking centre stage – and if houseplant sales continue to grow as they did over the last year (an increase of 15%, according to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS)), indoor plants are shaping up to be more popular than ever.

So, let’s get straight to it – here are all the 2026 houseplant trends you need on your radar for the year ahead.

1. Jungle plants

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Jungle houseplants are set to be big this year, with the likes of monstera and dragon trees headlining 2026 houseplant trend predictions.

‘Leading the trend are Swiss cheese plants (Monstera) and dragon trees (Dracaena), prized for their bold, jungle-style foliage over more traditional architectural plants,’ says the RHS.

‘In addition, the RHS predicts calatheas, ferns and bonsai will continue to top the trends for 2026.’

This year, it’s all about statement foliage with eye-catching shapes and patterns, and with the right selection of indoor plants, you can create a jungle landscape in your own home. This Large Monstera Plant from M&S showcases large, glossy leaves.

2. Intentional greenery

(Image credit: Getty Images/Helin Loik-Tomson)

Houseplants are often selected for their ornamental value, but houseplant experts expect intentional planting to be one of the biggest 2026 houseplant trends. That means choosing houseplants that reduce stress, or even houseplants that boost productivity.

‘As we move into 2026, people are seeking plants not only for their beauty, but for the balance and wellbeing they bring into everyday life,’ says Monique Kemperman, horticultural expert at Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland. ‘What we’re seeing is a shift toward intentional greenery – plants chosen to soothe, energise or reconnect us with nature.

‘Whether it’s a calming fern in the bedroom or a resilient desk plant that lifts your mood during a busy workday, the right plant can genuinely enhance how a space feels and functions.’

You can buy Asplenium 'Crispy Wave' (as shown above) for £13.99 at Dobies. It has brilliant air-purifying qualities.

3. Sustainable indoor growing

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd / Tim Young)

Sustainable gardening isn’t just for the outdoors – experts think sustainable indoor growing practices will be a huge 2026 houseplant trend.

‘Sustainability is now a key focus,’ says Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres. ‘Growers are increasingly using recycled materials, natural fibres in compost, and traceable, sustainable production methods.’

If you’re keen to get going with this houseplant trend for 2026, it’s worth opting for pots made from recycled materials. Elho’s Greenville plant pots from Amazon, for example, are made from 100% recycled plastic using wind energy (and they include a handy integrated water reservoir).

I always use peat-free compost, too, which is so much better for the planet. Growth Technology Houseplant Focus Potting Mix, which you can order from Amazon, is a highly-rated peat-free choice.

elho Elho Greenville Round Flower Pot With Integrated Water Reservoir £9.29 at Amazon A 100% recycled plastic plant pot made with wind energy, complete with a water reservoir. Growth Technology Houseplant Focus Repotting Mix £18.35 at Amazon Highly-rated, peat-free potting compost for sustainable indoor growing. elho Elho Lex Pott Set of 4 £21.99 at Amazon A set of four recycled plastic plant pots, in collaboration with Dutch award-winning designer Lex Pott.

4. Low-maintenance made luxe

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

This one’s great for bad plant parents: unkillable houseplants.

They’re expected to be more popular than ever in 2026, but low-maintenance doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style – and according to Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland, it’s the year of low-maintenance houseplants made luxe.

‘A rising generation of urban professionals is demanding stylish, fuss-free plants and flowers,’ says Monique from Plants & Flowers Foundation Holland.

‘Hardy species such as Zamioculcas zamiifolia, Sansevieria and drought-tolerant succulents are set to headline 2026, alongside long-lasting floral staples such as anthurium blooms and hardy kalanchoe flowers.’

You can buy a Zamioculcas zamiifolia plant from £15.99 at Crocus, or go for the pink-flowered Kalanchoe blossfeldiana 'Serenity Bicolour Pink' for £6.99.

5. Rare houseplants

(Image credit: Getty Images / Firn)

Branching off of the jungle plant theme I talked about earlier, experts think that rare, unusual houseplants will be a prominent 2026 trend, too. It looks like indoor growers will be looking to expand their collections with varieties that impress guests and add intrigue to their indoor planting landscape.

'We expect to see huge demand for rare and distinctive houseplants, something fresh and exciting that collectors can show off,' says Andy from British Garden Centres.

Plants like Philodendron 'Pink Princess' from Crocus are a good place to start, but if you're looking for a really rare houseplant, it's worth exploring prized varieties like this White Ghost Variegated Monstera from Plants for all Seasons.

Keep these 2026 houseplant trends in mind for a stylish, low-maintenance and sustainable indoor growing landscape this year.