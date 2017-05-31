Supper club trendsetters Laura Jackon and Alice Levine's homeware collection is as cool as you'd expect

Following recent collaborations between the likes of Liberty and Soho House and Cath Kidston’s homage to Disney’s 101 Dalmations, the latest partnership between Habitat and Jackson & Levine is one we’ve been looking forward to for months.

Though not quite household names (yet), Laura Jackson and Alice Levine are TV and radio broadcasters who have also made a name for themselves in the food industry through their popular London-based supper club, Jackson & Levine. Started in Laura’s warehouse flat in East London in 2012, the evenings soon became the hottest tickets on the food scene thanks to their fabulous food and their dreamy decorations.

Creating an impressive dining space has always been important to the girls, known for their unique hand-picked tableware and innovative floral installations. When the opportunity arose to collaborate with Habitat, they jumped at the chance.

Their first capsule collection includes all the staples you need to dress your dining table – napkins, table runners, and place mats. You’ll also find aprons and tea towels to help while you’re prepping for your dinner party.

‘One thing that we’re both particular about at our supper clubs is table linen – we’re both self-confessed napkin hoarders –and when the idea of designing a capsule collection with Habitat came about we knew immediately what we wanted to do,’ say Laura and Alice, in statement about the launch.

A neutral base with soft grey stripes underpins the whole collection, with printed botanical motifs giving a nod to the foraged herbs they use in their cooking. The design is intended to frame and complement dinner settings and glassware in a variety of colours and styles.

The collection has been created with Khadi cloth, a hand-spun, hand-woven fabric made in India using traditional skills.

‘There is such beauty in craft, where you can see that human hands have worked on a product and it was really exciting for us to be able to support a traditional Khadi weaving village with this project. Each piece is entirely individual – not machine uniformity – and the cloth has a wonderful loose quality that gives a relaxed, informal feeling to it.’

The products are designed with quality to stand the test of time and be talking points at the table. We think they’ve ticked all the boxes in this collaboration. You’re all invited to ours for dinner!