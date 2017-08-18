Apartments in the impressive Canary Wharf skyscraper are now for sale, and we've seen inside the show home...

One Park Drive is the latest addition to the London skyline – an eye-catching skyscraper from the architects behind the Tate Modern extension. At 58 storeys high, it will be one of the tallest residential towers in London. So views from the building will be out of this world.

The stunning skyscraper will enjoy a waterfront location in Canary Wharf. And while residents on the lower floors may not benefit from city views, they’ll still enjoy their spot overlooking the dock.

The cylindrical building will be architecturally impressive. Circular towers are rare due to the challenges they pose to architects and interior designers, but Architects Herzog & de Meuron have risen to the challenge and designed the building using an intelligent internal grid system.

The grid system means that rooms aren’t awkwardly curved, as you might expect from a cylindrical tower, but the circular theme is reflected in many aspects of the apartments, such as bathroom tiles and ceiling details.

Given the impressive repertoire of structures the renowned architects have to their name, including the Tate Modern extension, the Hamburg concert hall and the the new Chelsea Football Club stadium, we’re confident their latest work will be a huge success.

The layout ensures that no unit is overlooked by any neighbours. That means residents can enjoy total privacy while out sunbathing, relaxing or eating on their balconies.

There are 483 apartments in total, ranging from studios to expansive three-bedroom penthouses. Each has a terrace that is designed to work seamlessly with the interior living spaces. Similar materials are used indoors and outdoors, and the exterior space is designed to be used as an extension of indoor living.

Interior designers Bowler James Brindley and Goddard Littlefair are behind the interior design, which focuses on natural materials and finishes.

There are three styles of apartment – Loft, Bay, and Cluster – each with their own distinct personalities. Loft apartments are found on the lower floors and have enormous wrap-around terraces designed to make the most of the connection to the gardens and waterfront.

Cluster apartments take up the middle of the tower, with a design intended to connect them with either the parks and water or the sky, depending on their altitude.

Bay apartments are on the upper floors, and have double-heighted terraces that maximise natural light and provide spectacular views across London.

This isn’t any old residential block. This one really has character and a lot of thought has been put into the design and liveability of the apartments. All appliances are included, and there’s even underfloor heating.

Lucky residents will also benefit from a concierge, a library and a cinema room. For city-slickers wanting to burn off some steam at the end of the day, there’s a modern fitness suite including a gym, a 20-metre swimming pool, and a sauna and steam room.

All offer stunning views across the surrounding parks and water. It certainly makes a nice change from dingy basement gyms!

Work has already begun on the new high-rise, and is expected to be completed in 2020. Prices start at £575,000 for a studio and quickly soar up to £1,625,000 for a three-bed.

We may just have to admire it from afar, but we can’t wait to see the new tower on London’s skyline.