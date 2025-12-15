5 things you should always put in a guest bedroom – small touches that will make a difference this Christmas

If you're hosting family this Christmas, giving the guest bedroom an overhaul is a must on the to-do list. Creating a space where visitors feel at home is essential in providing a warm welcome and a relaxing time for everyone.

Of course, some things – like fresh bedding and towels – are obvious parts of guest bedroom ideas, but it's often the small touches that really make a difference. I've compiled a list of 5 things you should always add to a guest room based on my own experience and expert advice.

Prepping these things now, rather than the night before guests arrive, will also help reduce the stress in the lead-up to the big day.

1. Supply extra blankets and a selection of pillows

Pre-empting your guests’ needs is the secret to being the perfect host. Providing a couple of different pillow options – from firm foam to softer down – will help guests have a dreamy night’s sleep, as will having access to extra blankets. Having these easily to hand for guests will help make your guest room feel like a hotel, and it will also remove the anxiety of them having to ask you for a blanket or some extra pillows.

You don't necessarily need to invest in the best pillows for guests, but a pair of medium softness anti-allergy pillows – like these Silentnight pillows from Amazon – is a good all-round option.

Store these essentials within easy reach for your guests – a chest at the end of the bed (this from Amazon would be perfect) – and let them know they are there when you take them to their room.

2. Add a clothes rail

Save guests from creased clothing and constantly rifling through their suitcase when getting ready by adding a clothes rail. Offering a compact and lighter alternative to bulky wardrobes – which can make an already small room feel claustrophobic and are unlikely to stay empty for long – a rail, complete with hangers, encourages guests to unpack and make themselves at home. For the ultimate welcome, add a guest dressing gown and a pair of slippers.

Dunelm’s French Cane Clothes Rail has a boho-inspired design and features a base shelf to accommodate shoes or a basket of towels and toiletries. If there isn’t space for a freestanding clothes rail in your guest room, consider a shaker-inspired peg rail or add hooks to the back of the door to provide a spot for dressers or shirts that need to be hung.

3. A seating area

During the busy Christmas season, having a space to retreat to from time to time is always welcome. While this is easy when you’re in your own home, having a guest bedroom that family or friends can happily relax in is invaluable. Not incorporating a seating area is one of the things that might be making your guest bedroom less cosy.

Creative director of Rowen & Wren, Lucy Uren, suggests dressing the bed with layers of linens. ‘If space allows, creating an inviting seating area with a cosy upholstered armchair will provide your guests with a private sanctuary where they can enjoy their book or a cup of tea in peace.’ One of the best armchairs or a small 2-seater sofa – like this compact Maeve design from Dunelm – at the end of the bed can be an ideal solution.

If space is tight, ensure there are enough cushions to create a comfortable spot for them to sit up in bed with a book and add a bedside light that provides ample illumination.

4. Factor in lighting

A bedside lamp is essential – both for reading and to ensure guests don't have to navigate an unfamiliar room in the dark. In fact, an oversized lamp is one of the things many interior designers swear by in a guest bedroom.

‘For the perfect bedside light, choose a warm white – between 2000 and 3000 Kelvin,’ says Hannah Thompson of Lam Lighting. ‘Avoid blue light as it mimics daylight and can disrupt your sleep cycle. If you want to read in bed, then aim for 400 lumens, but if you simply want a light for ambience, 200 to 300 lumens is sufficient.’

If you don’t have space for a bedside table, you can hang a plug-in pendant – hooked over the bed frame or a wall bracket – like this elegant design from Amazon.

Alternatively, a magnetic rechargeable wall light – like this from Amazon – can double as a torch to help navigate midnight trips to the bathroom.

5. Add festive magic with Christmas decorations

Festive flourishes can make all the difference. A string of fairy lights brings a little festive sparkle and will offer soft, atmospheric lighting come the evening. A wreath – like this from Amazon – or a garland can instantly add a little Christmas magic to the space.

‘Fresh flowers, even a single picked bloom from your garden, will show a level of thoughtfulness that can make a guest feel instantly welcome. For Christmas coming up, a few sprigs of holly or a little posy of crocuses would be the perfect festive addition,' says Georgia Metcalfe, founder and creative director at French Bedroom.

You could even add a festively fragranced diffuser to help your guest room smell nice without candles.

