With its peg-tiled facade and gingham bow adorning the front door, this Edwardian cottage in an East Sussex village wouldn't look out of place on a Christmas card. Olivia Ruckley, an interior designer, bought it with her husband Cameron in 2021.

Back then, it was the perfect fit for their life stage, and they steadily decorated most of the rooms. But when their daughter arrived, they knew they needed more space.

They set about obtaining planning permission to add another bedroom and bathroom, and to open up the ground floor at the rear to create a large kitchen-diner that was more conducive to family living.

Transforming the layout

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

The main challenge of the project was the staircase running through the middle of the property, which would have limited design options if it remained in place. Interior designer Olivia worked with a local architect to reconfigure the layout, relocating the stairs to the rear of the property in the new extension.

‘This allowed us to add on an extra bedroom and bathroom and greatly extend the kitchen living space,’ she says. ‘It also meant the old dining room could be made into a utility room, a new downstairs loo and hallway.’

Groundworks began in March 2024 and, amazingly, Olivia and Cameron were back in their property just six months later, when Olivia could begin decorating the new spaces from scratch.

Today, it’s a haven for modern family life that lends itself to cosy get-togethers and entertaining. ‘The extension provides us with the space to host Christmas as we’ve always wanted,’ says Olivia. ‘We love having family to stay and we can all gather, eat, drink and play in the one large room.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Exterior

Olivia and Cameron fell in love with the cottage’s Edwardian charm and the idyllic rural surroundings of Ripe village, not far from Lewes in East Sussex.

It's hard to believe that behind this modest facade, the cottage opens up to reveal a light and spacious ground-floor living area, with the kitchen-diner as the hub of family life.

Kitchen

The kitchen in the extension is flooded with natural light thanks to one of Olivia’s favourite features, the roof lantern above, which keeps it bright even in the depths of winter.

The couple removed an unused and awkward door during the extension works and were careful to patch up the old bricks to keep it looking authentic. They used real bricks and added lots of layers of plaster and paint to match the existing texture.

'Now myy favourite room is the kitchen, especially at Christmas,' Olivia says. 'It’s great to be able to have the children playing with their stocking toys in the same room as the adults, who are either cooking or sitting around the island sipping on festive drinks.

Living area

As an avid fan of Birdie Fortescue’s homewares, Olivia used a few of her floral cushions as the linchpin of the cottage’s colour scheme, sourcing items to complement these shades of rusty reds, blush pinks and greeny-blues.

Key artworks also played a part in influencing the palette. ‘We regularly holiday in north Norfolk and on our last visit we bought a painting of our favourite beach by local artist Karen Adams,’ says Olivia.

‘I chose a vibrant green sofa for the living space to complement the artwork above and really draw the eye to the piece.’

Dining area

Olivia describes her Christmas style as ‘traditional with a modern twist’. One of her highlights is dressing the table prior to Christmas Day, opting for coordinating blue, green and red accents to match the rest of her decor.

'My festive decorating tip is to make time to dress the dining table – it makes the space feel welcoming and sets the scene for a delicious and special Christmas meal,' Olivia says.

The farmhouse-style table has become the hub of the space, which sits in front of patio doors with impressive views out towards the South Downs.

Snug

Olivia kept all of the original doors from the property and rehung them in the new spaces to maintain the cottage’s character.

The antique pine coffee table was Olivia’s mum’s trunk that she had at boarding school. ‘It inspired my love for antique pine pieces, which I’ve slowly been sourcing and adding to other rooms throughout the house,’ says Olivia.

Main bedroom

Panelling adds an extra layer of depth and interest in Olivia and Cameron’s bedroom. Olivia wanted it to feel extra-cosy and inviting, enabling them to escape the chaos of the day.

Ensuite bathroom

Tiles, Claybrook. Basin, Burlington (Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

A sliding barn-style door adds further rustic charm to the couple's bedroom suite, while also maximising floor space.

Daughter's bedroom

Armchair, Sofa.com. Cot bed, Obaby (Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

‘My daughter’s room is one of my most loved,’ says Olivia. ‘The delicate floral wallpaper is nostalgic and provides a real cottagey feel to this space – it’s what I dreamed of having as a child myself.’

Bathroom

The soft grey-pink bathroom has a light and feminine feel, with patterned tiles adding interest and a pop of colour.

Spare bedroom

A pop of inky blue highlights the fireplace as a focal point and adds a cosiness to the guest bedroom.