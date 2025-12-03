This East Sussex cottage wouldn't look out of place on a Christmas card

And with its open-plan kitchen extension it's surprisingly spacious

kitchen with farmhouse table decorated for christmas
(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)
With its peg-tiled facade and gingham bow adorning the front door, this Edwardian cottage in an East Sussex village wouldn't look out of place on a Christmas card. Olivia Ruckley, an interior designer, bought it with her husband Cameron in 2021.

Back then, it was the perfect fit for their life stage, and they steadily decorated most of the rooms. But when their daughter arrived, they knew they needed more space.

Transforming the layout

kitchen extension with glazed doors at rear with open plan living room, diner and kitchen

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

The main challenge of the project was the staircase running through the middle of the property, which would have limited design options if it remained in place. Interior designer Olivia worked with a local architect to reconfigure the layout, relocating the stairs to the rear of the property in the new extension.

‘This allowed us to add on an extra bedroom and bathroom and greatly extend the kitchen living space,’ she says. ‘It also meant the old dining room could be made into a utility room, a new downstairs loo and hallway.’

Groundworks began in March 2024 and, amazingly, Olivia and Cameron were back in their property just six months later, when Olivia could begin decorating the new spaces from scratch.

Today, it’s a haven for modern family life that lends itself to cosy get-togethers and entertaining. ‘The extension provides us with the space to host Christmas as we’ve always wanted,’ says Olivia. ‘We love having family to stay and we can all gather, eat, drink and play in the one large room.’

Exterior

exterior of edwardian cottage with peg tile and brick facade and white framed windows and door

Front door in Skimming Stone, Farrow & Ball. Bow, gingham bow from Piglet In Bed. Lantern, Nkuku

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

Olivia and Cameron fell in love with the cottage’s Edwardian charm and the idyllic rural surroundings of Ripe village, not far from Lewes in East Sussex.

It's hard to believe that behind this modest facade, the cottage opens up to reveal a light and spacious ground-floor living area, with the kitchen-diner as the hub of family life.

Kitchen

kitchen with white units and large island with console table next to it with champagne bucket

Walls in Slipper Satin and woodwork in Old White, both Farrow & Ball. Chilcomb kitchen and quartz worktop, Howdens. Hardware, Heritage Brass. Bar stools, Cox & Cox

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

The kitchen in the extension is flooded with natural light thanks to one of Olivia’s favourite features, the roof lantern above, which keeps it bright even in the depths of winter.

The couple removed an unused and awkward door during the extension works and were careful to patch up the old bricks to keep it looking authentic. They used real bricks and added lots of layers of plaster and paint to match the existing texture.

'Now myy favourite room is the kitchen, especially at Christmas,' Olivia says. 'It’s great to be able to have the children playing with their stocking toys in the same room as the adults, who are either cooking or sitting around the island sipping on festive drinks.

Living area

living room with white painted walls and white rug, with green velvet sofa and wooden chest used as coffee table

Jonesy sofa in Cucumber Sandwich, Loaf. Wall star, Cox & Cox. Cushions, Birdie Fortescue

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

As an avid fan of Birdie Fortescue’s homewares, Olivia used a few of her floral cushions as the linchpin of the cottage’s colour scheme, sourcing items to complement these shades of rusty reds, blush pinks and greeny-blues.

Key artworks also played a part in influencing the palette. ‘We regularly holiday in north Norfolk and on our last visit we bought a painting of our favourite beach by local artist Karen Adams,’ says Olivia.

‘I chose a vibrant green sofa for the living space to complement the artwork above and really draw the eye to the piece.’

Dining area

dining room with table covered in red and white stripe cloth, wooden dining chairs, black candlesticks and white walls

Tablecloth, napkins, and candlesticks, Birdie Fortescue. Stair and table garland, Cox & Cox. Cabbage plates, Bordallo Pinheiro

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

Olivia describes her Christmas style as ‘traditional with a modern twist’. One of her highlights is dressing the table prior to Christmas Day, opting for coordinating blue, green and red accents to match the rest of her decor.

'My festive decorating tip is to make time to dress the dining table – it makes the space feel welcoming and sets the scene for a delicious and special Christmas meal,' Olivia says.

The farmhouse-style table has become the hub of the space, which sits in front of patio doors with impressive views out towards the South Downs.

Snug

small sitting room snug with white painted walls bookshelves in alcove, blue sofa and woodburning stove in fireplace

Sofa, Sofa.com. Phileas rechargeable lamp, Pooky (on bookshelf). Woodburner, Arada. Milan Arch Mirror, M&S

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

Olivia kept all of the original doors from the property and rehung them in the new spaces to maintain the cottage’s character.

The antique pine coffee table was Olivia’s mum’s trunk that she had at boarding school. ‘It inspired my love for antique pine pieces, which I’ve slowly been sourcing and adding to other rooms throughout the house,’ says Olivia.

Main bedroom

cottage bedroom with fireplace and barn door style wardrobe doors

Walls and cupboards in French Grey Mid, Little Greene. Fireplace and skirting in Hague Blue, Farrow & Ball

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

Panelling adds an extra layer of depth and interest in Olivia and Cameron’s bedroom. Olivia wanted it to feel extra-cosy and inviting, enabling them to escape the chaos of the day.

Ensuite bathroom

brass washstand with white basin in ensuite bathroom with barn style sliding door

Tiles, Claybrook. Basin, Burlington

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

A sliding barn-style door adds further rustic charm to the couple's bedroom suite, while also maximising floor space.

Daughter's bedroom

girl&#039;s bedroom with low white bed with gingham bedding, green painted bookcase and blue tweed armchair

Armchair, Sofa.com. Cot bed, Obaby

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

‘My daughter’s room is one of my most loved,’ says Olivia. ‘The delicate floral wallpaper is nostalgic and provides a real cottagey feel to this space – it’s what I dreamed of having as a child myself.’

Bathroom

bathroom with pedestal basin and white bath with brass taps and shower

Walls in Peignoir, Farrow & Ball. Ceramics and brassware, Heritage Bathrooms. Floor and wall tiles, Claybrook

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

The soft grey-pink bathroom has a light and feminine feel, with patterned tiles adding interest and a pop of colour.

Spare bedroom

bedroom with wood half panel walls painted in green and antique style wooden bed

Panelling in Green Blue, Farrow & Ball. Bed, Revival Beds. Bedside tables, George Home, painted in Juniper Ash, Little Greene. Wall lights, Pooky

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

A pop of inky blue highlights the fireplace as a focal point and adds a cosiness to the guest bedroom.

