‘Opera Aesthetic’ might be Pinterest’s trend prediction for 2026, but I think it’s perfect for festive gatherings – how to embrace the look this Christmas
I’m already seeing this hosting trend everywhere this festive season
Pinterest’s yearly trend-predicting report, Pinterest Predicts, has tipped ‘Opera Aesthetic’ as one of the biggest ‘celebration’ trends for 2026. But I’m already seeing this trend being embraced this festive and hosting season – and experts agree that Opera Aesthetic is perfect for Christmas (and pre-Christmas) gatherings.
As the name suggests, Opera Aesthetic references nights at the opera and the elements and textures associated with it, which is why it translates so well as a Christmas decor trend.
I’ve seen it all over social media, from content creator Marco Zamora (@want.zamora on Instagram), who should be the poster child for this aesthetic, to Roti Brown (@rotiibrown on Instagram) and her burgundy Christmas tree decorated with tonal amaranthus and other florals. And it's also the look from the Pinterest Predicts 2026 report that the team brought to life last week at the Pinterest Predicts dinner celebrating the release of the trend report, which I attended.
‘Inspired by the elegance of historic opera houses and the romance of vintage theatre design, the Opera Aesthetic swaps simplicity for spectacle,’ says Sydney Stanback, global head of trends and insights at Pinterest. ‘Think velvet drapes, rich colour tones, sculptural silhouettes, metallic finishes and candlelit corners – all ideal for cosy, festive celebrations.’
Pinterest reports that this trend was based on the sudden rise in searches for terms like ‘opera theatre’ (increasing by 35% compared to last year), ‘midnight masquerade’ (which rose by 95%) and ‘masquerade decor’ (with a 40% increase). Sydney adds, ‘Even though we’ve identified it as a key 2026 trend in our Pinterest Predicts report, it’s already gaining real momentum this festive season. People are craving joy, ambience and a touch of escapism, and this romantic, dramatic style feels perfectly at home.’
And this is how to embrace the opulent look this festive season, whether that’s through your tablescape or home decor.
The Christmas bow trend isn't going anywhere this year - and the classic red (or burgundy) velvet bows like these are perfect for the Opera Aesthetic, whether they're on the tree or used instead of a napkin ring.
If you still have yet to buy your best artificial Christmas tree this year or want to add a second (and more fun) one to anywhere from the kitchen to the dining room, a burgundy tree like this one is a fun and a very opera-esque choice.
How to incorporate the Opera Aesthetic trend
This is a home decor trend that you can really get creative with and use your imagination for. But the starting references are all about the right Christmas colour schemes and the right textures, along with a few extra elements that are easily associated with the opera.
‘Think rich visual storytelling, drama, elegance, and escapism – sumptuous velvets, sparkling chandeliers, decadent metallics, and a colour palette that feels both opulent and welcoming,’ explains Lucy Mather, interiors expert at homeware brand Arighi Bianchi. ‘Embrace the trend through texture and tone for Christmas decor. Start with a rich, jewel-toned base – burgundy, emerald, plum, sapphire or teal – and layer up with tactile accents like velvet ribbons or bows and antique gold ornaments.’
Don’t forget about a dramatic table centrepiece or the right cosy lighting. ‘The emphasis is on glamour, warmth, and atmosphere. Serve up an opera-inspired vibe with standout statement pieces like an oversized sculptural candelabra or even a dramatic floral arrangement – Pinterest highlights red roses in particular – to pull the whole scheme together. Soft, ambient lighting is key, whether that’s clusters of glowing candles or warm fairy lights woven into garlands.’
Sydney at Pinterest concludes with a few more Christmas decor ideas and ways to dress the table to embrace the Opera Aesthetic trend. ‘In the dining room, set the scene with a dramatically draped tablecloth, tapered candles, cut glass and ornate napkin rings. Then finish with vintage-style treasures – from gilt frames to antique-inspired candlesticks – to add character and make everything feel thoughtfully curated.’
And if this still isn’t enough inspiration for you, you can also check out the Pinterest board dedicated to the Opera Aesthetic trend.
I genuinely think there is no better style to embrace this festive season than the Opera Aesthetic – do you agree?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.