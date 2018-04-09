Do you want to be on top... of the LA property scene?

Here’s a property guaranteed to get you ‘smizing’! Located a stone’s throw from vibrant Santa Monica in Los Angeles, this pretty condo is home to supermodel Tyra Banks. It’s on the market for $1,499,000 – that’s just over £1million – and looks good from H2T.

The semi-detached property sits in the hills of the Pacific Palisides, with views to die for. There are plenty of spots to enjoy them from, too, including a patio with plunge pool…

…not to mention this shared pool and gym. Talk about the perfect spot for a photoshoot.

Tyra purchased the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in April last year, and has wasted no time in styling every room. Or should we say, giving the whole place a TYover?! The open-plan hall leads round to a living room filled with African art. It’s all very chic.

We’re big fans of the kitchen, with its stylish dark units and coordinated botanical prints. Tyra’s gone for a loft feel that’s more New York than Hollywood Hills, but we love it.

White walls, plenty of spotlights and high ceilings contribute to the open-plan home’s spacious feel.

The sociable layout would make this a perfect Top Model house, should Tyra change her mind and decide to rent it out, rather than sell it on.

Upstairs, the master bedroom enjoys the best of the views. Step out on to your private balcony and this is what greets you.

It’s no less gorgeous inside. The upholstered bed and mirrored furniture are chic, and a potted palm adds colour.

After a long day in front of or behind the camera – multi-talented Tyra is also a successful photographer – she can relax in this well-appointed tub.

Tyra’s condo is on sale now through Trulia.

If you’re looking for a fierce new home, this one is hard to beat. But you’re going to need a supermodel salary to snap it up.