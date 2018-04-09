America’s Next Top Property – see inside Tyra Banks’ Los Angeles townhouse

Here’s a property guaranteed to get you ‘smizing’! Located a stone’s throw from vibrant Santa Monica in Los Angeles, this pretty condo is home to supermodel Tyra Banks. It’s on the market for $1,499,000 – that’s just over £1million – and looks good from H2T.

Tyra-Banks-house-1

Image credit: Trulia

The semi-detached property sits in the hills of the Pacific Palisides, with views to die for. There are plenty of spots to enjoy them from, too, including a patio with plunge pool…

Tyra-Banks-house-2

Image credit: Trulia

…not to mention this shared pool and gym. Talk about the perfect spot for a photoshoot.

Tyra-Banks-house-3

Image credit: Trulia

Tyra purchased the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in April last year, and has wasted no time in styling every room. Or should we say, giving the whole place a TYover?! The open-plan hall leads round to a living room filled with African art. It’s all very chic.

Tyra-Banks-house-19

Image credit: Trulia

We’re big fans of the kitchen, with its stylish dark units and coordinated botanical prints. Tyra’s gone for a loft feel that’s more New York than Hollywood Hills, but we love it.

Tyra-Banks-house-15

Image credit: Trulia

White walls, plenty of spotlights and high ceilings contribute to the open-plan home’s spacious feel.

Tyra-Banks-house-16

Image credit: Trulia

The sociable layout would make this a perfect Top Model house, should Tyra change her mind and decide to rent it out, rather than sell it on.

Tyra-Banks-house-14

Image credit: Trulia

Upstairs, the master bedroom enjoys the best of the views. Step out on to your private balcony and this is what greets you.

Tyra-Banks-house-8

Image credit: Trulia

It’s no less gorgeous inside. The upholstered bed and mirrored furniture are chic, and a potted palm adds colour.

Tyra-Banks-house-9

Image credit: Trulia

After a long day in front of or behind the camera – multi-talented Tyra is also a successful photographer – she can relax in this well-appointed tub.

Tyra-Banks-house-5

Image credit: Trulia

Tyra’s condo is on sale now through Trulia.

If you’re looking for a fierce new home, this one is hard to beat. But you’re going to need a supermodel salary to snap it up.

