How to make Denim Drift, Dulux's Colour of the Year, work in your home

Dulux has announced its Colour of the Year 2017, a beautiful calming shade called ‘Denim Drift’. Here’s how to work it in your home…

1. Keep it clean

For 2016, things are looking fresh and pared-back. The blue-grey tones of Denim Drift work gloriously when painted onto a simple, flat wall and left to shine – and no you’re not imagining it, it looks different at certain times of day depending on how lights falls on it.

2. Fade out

Gently introduce the colour into your scheme with a dip-dyed, fading effect. Let the darker tones float nearer the bottom of the wall and dissappear as it goes up, to create the illusion of more space in the room. Effortlessly beautiful.

3. Mix in pattern

If you want something a bit more attention-grabbing, combine Denim Drift with patterns in similar tones. The polka dot wallpaper and modern blue and white Delft tablewareat this dining table bring out the blue of the wall to create a cohesive and complimentary place to dine.

4. Go vintage

Denim Drift is a timeless shade so it’ll work with furniture from any era. We love the eclectic mix of styles and ages in this study, the vintage desk and more modern seating pulled together by a colour that’s incredibly versatile. It’s looking like it’s going to be a stylish year.

What do you think? Do you love Denim Drift or do you prefer 2016’s Colour of the Year, Cherished Gold?