Armchairs – our pick of the best

10 images

Choosing a good armchair is fraught with various issues: Will it fit your space? Does the style suit your scheme? And, most importantly, is it comfortable? Did you know your comfort very much depends on how tall you are? An armchair has to have the correct proportions to be pleasant to sit in, with the seat height around knee level. Luckily there are plenty of different shapes and sizes available on a variety of budgets, that’s where we can help out with which is best for you.

As a stand-alone piece, armchairs do not need to match sofas, but rather complement the other furniture in your living room. No home is truly complete without a comfy armchair to recline in and although most associated with a traditional home in a statuesque wing back style armchairs can sit pretty in a contemporary setting too, whether you go for something clean-lined and modern or choose to mix and match retro or vintage-style chairs with 21st century furniture.

You could opt for exceptional comfort with a relaxed velvet or leather armchair, or look for firm support when you sit down to relax with a well-made upholstered high-back design. Armchairs aren’t just for your living room either – they also make the perfect finishing touch for a bedroom or dressing room, giving you somewhere to drape your clothes or sit down while you’re pulling on your socks.

With costs ranging anyway from £200 to £1000 consider your armchair choice an investment piece, all the more reason to get it exactly right. We’ve chosen 10 beautiful, design-led chairs that stand out for their quality, style and snug appeal.