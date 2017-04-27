Velvet sofas – Our pick of best

Love the idea of a velvet sofa taking pride of place in your home? Then you'll love our pick of the best on the market, available in all the colours of the rainbow...

It’s clear to see that velvet sofas are having more than just a moment, with homes across the country now pining after a plush piece to perch upon. While it used to be the norm to invest in a safe, neutral sofa that could be jazzed up with colourful cushions or throws, now it seems we are all getting braver and are embracing bright, solid colour into our homes. Hooray!

But it’s a minefield out there. With every Tom, Dick and Harry jumping on the velvet sofa band-wagon, you can now choose a velvet finish from most high-street stores, as well as all the big sofa sellers too. Plus when it comes to buying a sofa, choosing what fabric you want, is the least of your problems – first you need to decide on shape, style, size and price. But fear not, for we have done the research for you and compiled our round-up of the best velvet sofas on the market.

Now they might not be the most modestly priced option of seating out there (although we have found some great bargains)- but this is all about indulging in a sumptuous, luxe finish- tempting friends and family to sink down on something rather fabulous.

Le Cocktail Velvet Sofa

Ah Oliver Bonas. They may be our go-to high-street store for all things cards, gifts and fashion, but they also sell a fabulous range of furniture too, like this Le Cocktail velvet sofa in duck egg. Inspired by a mid-century French silhouette, this modern heirloom piece, will fit neatly into most spaces- be it the living room for a spot to sip on your favourite tipple; a bedroom for lounging and relaxing, or even a conservatory or kitchen to seat guests in style. Although OB don’t sell furniture in all their stores, it’s worth making a trip to the nearest one that does, to see their range of velvet goodies in all their glory- just don’t blame us when you also pick up one of their gorgeous velvet tub chairs too…

£585

Oliver Bonas

MPU 02

Crawford Large Sofa In Pink Peony Velvet

POW! Now that’s a velvet sofa that makes a statement. Perhaps not for everyone, this modern modular monster is available in a whole host of other shades (and sizes too), but we say why not be brave and go for it! With its deep seat, high back and chunky arms, this really is a sofa to snuggle into, with the large size being long enough to play host to your very own velvet sofa bed, allowing guests to sleep enveloped in a plush, pink palace. To add a touch of glamour to your scheme, add hints of gold metallics, or marble accessories.

£1690

Arlo & Jacob

Oscar Velvet Sofa

SQUISH ALERT! How comfy does this guy look?! As the picture suggests, the perfect place for a good read, the secret to the ‘squish’ is down to the feather-wrapped foam seat cushions and feather-filled back cushions- a winning combination according to the clever people at Loaf, who brought this velvet sofa into the big, wide world. Named the Oscar, he is covered in Real Teal clever velvet, which is spill resistant and doesn’t mark like most velvets do. To road-test the comfort of this blue beauty – and many more from Loaf, head to one of their showrooms where you’ll be blown away by a number of things- including their friendly staff-members knowledge and eagerness to help; the huge variety of not only velvet fabrics, but linens, cottons and more- all available in handy swatches to take home, and laid-back, homely vibe of the whole place, with mini-room sets scattered through-out. You may find you stay all afternoon…

£1665

Loaf

MPU 03 Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

LEON Velvet Sofa

Modern and elegant, this two-seater mustard gold velvet sofa has the lowest price tag of our selection but still packs a big style punch. Adding a touch of sunshine to your home, the yellow-gold velvet fabric will reflect light, as well as putting a smile on your face, every time you arrive home. With plenty of space for storage underneath it too, its the perfect option for small space living, but assures that compromising on size, doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. With these guys, you may not be able to ‘try before you buy’ but with a 14 day ‘cooling off’ period, if you’re not completely happy with the purchase, you can send it back for free, for a full refund. C’est bon!

£363

Maisons du Monde

Julienne 3-seater Velvet Sofa

Smart, elegant and oh-so glamorous, this classy blush pink number will steal your heart and not let go. Fusing a traditional button-back, with a more modern, sleek shape, and finishing with almost industrial-style, antique brass legs, this is a sofa that is sure to impress. The non-scary, pale pink hue is a great alternative to the bold fuchsia shade of other designs, and the single seat cushions ensures a smart and sophisticated look all times. Pair it with the matching Julianne blush pink ottoman, £399, for the ideal velvet sofa set.

£999

Made.com

MPU 04

Izzy 2-seater Sofa in Deep Turquoise Velvet

Visit one of Sofa.com’s awe-inspiring, beautifully presented showrooms, and we guarantee you will leave (several hours) later in love with the very idea of a velvet sofa – and most probably having ordered one too. Although their very handy website allows you to see every style of sofa, mocked up in a large range of velvets and fabrics, it just doesn’t do the real thing justice, plus there are heaps more fabrics to fall in love with when you get there- as well as super knowledgeable staff to help with any questions or queries. Also from Sofa.com choose to create a gorgeous crushed velvet sofa, using one of their newer fabrics, such as the Mermaid Roosevelt velvet or the Mole Roosevelt fabric for a ultra-glamorous take on the trend. Fancy the filly in the picture above?

£1640

Sofa.com

MPU 05

Lady May Velvet Sofa

This green goddess of a 3-seater sofa is carpeted in a sumptuous Dusky Grass velvet that’s perfectly on trend for 2017. Traditionally styled, she boasts soft feather filled seat cushions and a fixed sprung back, with the choice to change the colour, filling, feet and castors to your create your own perfect combination. Similar to Sofa.com, Sofa Workshop have great showrooms dotted around the country, where their huge catalogue of fabrics can be viewed up close and personal, plus you have the chance to sit on the as many sofa’s as your posterior can handle!

£1989

Sofa Workshop

Pudding Sofa

Another super squishy option from Loaf, this burnt orange number looks just yummy to us. With it lovely curved back for laid-back lounging and super deep, comfy seat, this is definitely a crowd pleaser, perfect for family film time on a sleepy Sunday afternoon. All of Loafs sofa’s are made of a solid timber frame guaranteed for 10 years, and if you want one of their sofas covered in one of your own fabrics, they can do that too. Plus they are all hand-made in Britain, which is makes us happy.

£1195

Loaf

Bardolph Scatterback Chaise Sofa

How stunning does this blue velvet number look? It’s the the perfect answer if you are in need of a corner sofa that still has a luxe look. You can choose to have the chaise on the left or the right, which is super handy for fitting into any space you fancy in your home. A classic mid-century style has been reworked to include soft tulip-shaped arms and solid, splayed wooden legs, which gives the impression of extra height and length. We’d buy this if only to spend an afternoon lounging, with cocktail in hand, on that sumptuous deep blue cotton velvet. So fancy!

£1520

Alro & Jacob

Maya Sofa in Chartreuse Velvet

Our final offering from a high-street hero proves that high style doesn’t have to mean high cost. The Scandinavian inspired sofa features perfect piping, petite proportions and with select fabrics, a speedy 4 day delivery turn-around, great for when you need your new sofa in a hurry. The smart castor feet give it a sophisticated and traditional feel, while the scroll arms ensure its elegant charm will shine in any living room. In all the sofa from Next, hardwood frames and supportive sprung bases are combined with high density seat foam and deep filled back cushions so you keep feeling comfy no matter how long you lounge.

£599

Next

Any there you have it, our handy guide to buying a velvet sofa for your home. Happy Shopping!